    Sorbet and Bidvest Bank celebrate third Sorbet-Preneur salon opening with winner Palesa Kouakou

    Issued by OnPoint PR
    14 Nov 2023
    14 Nov 2023
    Sorbet-Preneur, a thriving initiative powered by Bidvest Bank and Sorbet, aimed at providing entrepreneurs with the chance to become franchise owners has successfully handed over three of the four announced winners their own stores.
    On 1 November, the Sorbet and Bidvest Bank partnership celebrated its third opening in the North West with a grand ribbon-cutting ceremony in Sun City. The event marked the achievement of their latest winner Palesa Kouakou.

    The first salon, located in Johannesburg, was handed over to Sharon Dikgale. In September, the Cape Town store was opened with Zimkita Yeki as the recipient.

    Kouakou, a true humanitarian at heart, is not just a successful entrepreneur, but a role model for young women and men, a dedicated wife, and a loving mother of three handsome boys. Kouakou is a force to be reckoned with, and her journey from a diploma holder in beauty to a successful entrepreneur is nothing short of inspiring.

    Her entrepreneurial journey began in 2012 after completing her studies in beauty. She founded her own business called Depalesa Therapeutic House Spa, which initially focused on company wellness events. Kouakou's commitment to excellence led her to open her first store in Auckland Park, which later expanded to Megawatt Park.

    Kouakou's desire to own a Sorbet store one day drove her to join the Sorbet Group, recognising it as a tremendous learning opportunity in the field. Her journey truly took off when she became a part of Sorbet Rivonia Village in November 2018, where she not only unleashed her skills but also refined and acquired new ones.

    The pivotal moment in Kouakou's journey was her participation in the Sorbet-Preneur programme, with the invaluable support of her franchise partner, Devon Murphy. Murphy believed in Kouakou's vision and extended unwavering support from the very beginning to the fruition of her dream – owning her very own Sorbet Salon in Sun City.

    Palesa Kouakou is excited about the future and looks forward to growing alongside her awesome team. With their dedication and determination, they aim to take Sorbet Sun City from strength to strength.

    Join us in celebrating the journey of this remarkable entrepreneur, mentor, and humanitarian, Palesa Charlotte Kouakou. Her commitment to empowering women and her relentless pursuit of excellence serve as an inspiration to all.

    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.

