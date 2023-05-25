Mancosa teams up with East Coast Radio to build the legacy of future business leaders

The South African business environment is currently facing significant disruption. Not only is inflation a significant problem, companies also need to contend with load shedding and the impact that it is having on their business.

Loshnee Bridgmohan, marketing manager at Mancosa

"Four major events have had a significant impact on businesses. Businesses have overcome the worst impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has impacted their businesses for the past three years. However, the pandemic caused the Global Supply Chain Crisis, which has caused many businesses to pause and reassess their operating models. Load shedding is currently the biggest challenge that businesses need to address. Finally, the global economic climate is starting to have an impact on South African businesses," says Loshnee Bridgmohan, marketing manager: Mancosa.

This disruption serves as the perfect backdrop to the Mancosa East Coast Radio Business Breakfast, which will be hosted at the Durban International Conference Centre on 1 June.

“The theme of the business breakfast is #LiveYourLegacy. The aim of the breakfast is to encourage entrepreneurs to encourage young minds to think beyond today, to consider their futures and what they will be remembered for. This will be done through listening to the entrepreneurship stories of others that will no doubt inspire attendees,” says Bridgmohan.

A star-studded lineup

A major drawcard of the event is the star-studded speaker lineup, who will provide invaluable insights into what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur in South Africa.

The keynote speaker at the breakfast will be Dr Mzamo Masito, the chief marketing officer for Google Africa. "We must get high-level speakers to provide insights into their journey. As the CMO for Google Africa, he is responsible for bringing Google's mission and values to life. He has also held several c-level roles at Unilever, Nike, and Vodafone and will therefore be able to provide some interesting insights," says Bridgmohan.

Another highly anticipated speaker is Kimberley Taylor, who will share her insights on making an impact in the business world through tech applications in logistics. Taylor is the inspiration behind Loop, an adaptable, intuitive delivery management platform that empowers companies to optimise and scale their delivery systems. "If we consider the challenges that many companies are facing with the current Global Supply Chain Crisis, applications such as these will be highly sought after," says Bridgmohan.

Finally, Miss South Africa and Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, will also form part of the panel discussion. Tunzi holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Public Relations Management and has worked as a graduate intern in the public relations department of a highly respected public relations company in Cape Town.

Taking the lead

The development of entrepreneurs is very important within the South African context.

Statistics from the World Economic Forum and International Monetary Fund point out that globally, SMMEs account for an average of 33% of GDP and 45% of the workforce in high-income countries. In developing economies, these figures increase to 60% of GDP and 70% of employment. Further, according to the World Trade Report (2016), SMMEs account for the majority of businesses in most countries (95% on average). It is against this backdrop that Mancosa and East Coast Radio have teamed up to frame business development in the current economic climate and how it needs to be enhanced in the future.

"We cannot take a backseat any longer. It is vital that we encourage business development as it is of vital importance to the local economy. As Mahatma Gandhi once said, we need to be the change that we see in the world. Mancosa is fully committed to business development and offers several courses focused on entrepreneurship and business development. Further, we provide significant support and guidance through mentorship to help emerging businesses reach their goals," says Bridgmohan.



