Edge Growth appoints new chief investment officer to drive expansion strategy into Africa

Shrivar Mohan has been appointed as the new chief investment officer for Edge Growth's ventures business unit. Edge Growth is a leading South African SME development specialist and impact investor that unlocks growth constraints for progressive entrepreneurs by facilitating access to funding, access to markets and small business development programmes.

Mohan has been at Edge Growth for eight years and prior to this appointment, played a pivotal role as part of the investment team, overseeing and leading early-stage impact investments across various sectors and instrument classes. More recently, he has led the investment strategy and team behind the ASISA ESD Fund and will now assume this responsibility across the entire Ventures business.

As part of his new portfolio, Mohan will continue to drive the company’s expansion strategy into Africa to empower more underrepresented entrepreneurs. He is also currently actively raising capital for Edge Growth's new Impact Venture Fund, which will support local, diverse founding teams primarily in South Africa, Kenya, and Egypt, that are leveraging technology to solve large-scale problems in Africa.

Mohan graduated with first-class honours in aerospace engineering from the University of Southampton and holds an MSc in finance from the Duisenberg School of Finance (University of Amsterdam).