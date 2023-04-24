Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Edge GrowthBusiness Partners LimitedSAICAThe Innovator TrustdotGOODMedia24 LifestyleEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

SMEs Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Entrepreneurship jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Edge Growth appoints new chief investment officer to drive expansion strategy into Africa

24 Apr 2023
Issued by: Edge Growth
Shrivar Mohan has been appointed as the new chief investment officer for Edge Growth's ventures business unit. Edge Growth is a leading South African SME development specialist and impact investor that unlocks growth constraints for progressive entrepreneurs by facilitating access to funding, access to markets and small business development programmes.
Edge Growth appoints new chief investment officer to drive expansion strategy into Africa

Mohan has been at Edge Growth for eight years and prior to this appointment, played a pivotal role as part of the investment team, overseeing and leading early-stage impact investments across various sectors and instrument classes. More recently, he has led the investment strategy and team behind the ASISA ESD Fund and will now assume this responsibility across the entire Ventures business.

As part of his new portfolio, Mohan will continue to drive the company’s expansion strategy into Africa to empower more underrepresented entrepreneurs. He is also currently actively raising capital for Edge Growth's new Impact Venture Fund, which will support local, diverse founding teams primarily in South Africa, Kenya, and Egypt, that are leveraging technology to solve large-scale problems in Africa.

Mohan graduated with first-class honours in aerospace engineering from the University of Southampton and holds an MSc in finance from the Duisenberg School of Finance (University of Amsterdam).

NextOptions
Edge Growth
Edge Growth achieves real transformation by partnering with corporates to grow Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) who contribute to job creation, black wealth creation and socio-economic development.

Related

Load shedding continues to put a real damper on small business, says SME development specialist
Edge GrowthLoad shedding continues to put a real damper on small business, says SME development specialist31 Mar 2023
2023 FNB Advancer Programme for SMEs call for entries
2023 FNB Advancer Programme for SMEs call for entries15 Nov 2022
Family run butchery business 'meats' funding requirements for expansion
Edge GrowthFamily run butchery business 'meats' funding requirements for expansion4 Oct 2022
Join the next cohort of accounting entrepreneurs on a growth trajectory!
Edge GrowthJoin the next cohort of accounting entrepreneurs on a growth trajectory!21 Sep 2022
Source: Supplied.
African Bank announces two new strategic appointments12 Jul 2022
The different types of funding available for small businesses
The different types of funding available for small businesses20 May 2022
Edge Growth appointed to manage the SAB Thrive Fund
Edge GrowthEdge Growth appointed to manage the SAB Thrive Fund17 Dec 2021
Edge Growth to manage The SAB Thrive Fund
Edge Growth to manage The SAB Thrive Fund15 Dec 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz