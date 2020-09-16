DoBizZa: Local students start up Collars4Africa

View this post on Instagram

Celebrating the start of spring with golden paws, warm weather and beautiful puppy smiles!�� A little behind the scenes action with our best feature on our collars, "The Golden African Paw" �� Tell us what you like the most about our collars, we'd love your feedback ✨ Sign up to our newsletter to stay updated with Collars4Africa this Spring! We've got some exciting news to share with you �� Edited by: @_.vexed.v Song: Leave my home by @frenchkiwijuice #collars4africa #proudlysouthafrican���� #ad #sponsored #gift #puppylove #hellospring #supportlocal