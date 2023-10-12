Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Regent Business SchoolCareerJunctioneStudyBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Employment Equity News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


B-BBEE Commission: How the complaints and investigations procedure works

12 Oct 2023
By: Safiyya Patel and Loatile Baiphaphele
The Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Commission (B-BBEE Commission) recently published an explanatory notice on its fronting investigations. It may investigate fronting on its own initiative or as a result of complaints received.
Image source: Edhar Yuralaits –
Image source: Edhar Yuralaits – 123RF.com

The explanatory notice states that for the B-BBEE Commission to consider a complaint, it must relate to a contravention of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act (B-BBEE Act). It may occur within any of the B-BBEE elements, namely ownership, management control, skills development, enterprise and supplier development and socio-economic development contributions.

The B-BBEE Act defines a fronting practice very broadly as a transaction, arrangement or other act or conduct that directly or indirectly undermines or frustrates the objectives of the B-BBEE Act.

Any person affected by a fronting practice or any concerned member of the public can lodge a complaint with the B-BBEE Commission, at no cost. A complainant may do so through legal representation, although this is not mandatory. A complaint may also be lodged anonymously.

The explanatory notice states that at any time after a complaint has been initiated, the B-BBEE Commission may publish a notice disclosing the alleged fronting practice and inviting further complaints about it. The B-BBEE Commission may also consolidate two or more complaints into a common investigation if the complaint involves the same person(s).

The submission of a complaint should be accompanied by supporting documents, including:

  • an affidavit by the complainant providing the background to the complaint;
  • a certified copy of the complainant's identity document;
  • the complainant's share certificate, if the complaint relates to an ownership issue;
  • any applicable shareholders' agreement and/or memorandum of incorporation of the company against which the complaint is lodged (respondent);
  • any applicable and relevant resolutions or minutes of meetings;
  • the respondent's financial statement or information;
  • the respondent's B-BBEE certificate or sworn affidavit;
  • salary advice of the complainant; and
  • recent contact details of the respondent.

Within five days of receiving a complaint, the B-BBEE Commission must acknowledge receipt and allocate a case number.

The B-BBEE Commission must, within 12 months, investigate the complaint and make a finding with or without a recommendation. As part of the investigation, the Commission may hold a formal hearing before a panel chaired by the Commission.

Before publishing its final findings, the B-BBEE Commission must provide the respondent with 30 days (which may be extended by up to 10 days) to respond to its findings. The Commission may then publish its findings.

NextOptions

About Safiyya Patel and Loatile Baiphaphele

Safiyya Patel, Partner & Loatile Baiphaphele, Associate at Webber Wentzel
Read more: B-BBEE Commission, fronting, B-BBEE compliance, B-BBEE Commission

Related

Image source: HONGQI ZHANG –
6 ways to improve your BEE score6 Mar 2023
B-BBEE Commission releases 2021 national status and trends report
B-BBEE Commission releases 2021 national status and trends report18 Aug 2022
Source: Alexander Ryabintsev –
Africa to see stricter reporting and enforcement on local empowerment13 Sep 2021
Image source: Getty Images
Make training a top priority, not just another B-BBEE tick box8 Mar 2021
Increasing disclosure for B-BBEE claims
Increasing disclosure for B-BBEE claims16 Feb 2021
Why it's a bad idea to abandon B-BBEE in the middle of Covid
Why it's a bad idea to abandon B-BBEE in the middle of Covid3 Feb 2021
Tackling your B-BBEE in 2021 - 4 tips to doing more with less
Tackling your B-BBEE in 2021 - 4 tips to doing more with less27 Nov 2020
B-BBEE Commission notes ruling on PPPFA Regulations
B-BBEE Commission notes ruling on PPPFA Regulations5 Nov 2020

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz