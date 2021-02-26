Best Brands Germany 2021 announces winners

For the 18th time, the strongest brands of the year were honoured with the Best Brand Award on Wednesday evening which is the only study-based brand award in Germany.
In a new, revised award structure, Bosch Power Tools won "Best Brand Overall," with Lego and WMF following in second and third place. Alnatura was honoured as "Best Brand Health & Wellbeing," and Samsung as "Best Brand Consumer Electronics. Amazon received the award for "Best Brand Customer Centricity".
Virtual award ceremony with interactive elements
The award ceremony, hosted by well-known German presenter Katrin Bauerfeind, was implemented as a virtual gala with interactive elements and was filmed in the TV studios of the Seven.One Entertainment Group.
Lidewij Edelkoort, one of the world's best-known trend forecasters, spoke in an inspiring keynote on the topic of 'A blank page for a new beginning'. The gala was concluded with an exclusive live performance by soul singer Joy Denalane. Over 800 guests from the worlds of business, commerce and the media registered and had the chance to watch the gala virtually and to make use of the interactive offerings, such as the moderated chat, for exchanges, discussions and questions for the speakers. The Best Brands College also took place on the virtual stage during the day of 24 February. Top-class speakers discussed the topic 'The Best Brand Factor: Customer Centricity as the Core of Brand DNA'.
About the winners
Part of the new structure of the Best Brand Awards is the annually recurring "Best Brand Overall" category, which replaces the previous "Best Product Brand" category. Here, Bosch Power Tools won first place and impresses with, among other things, a high level of customer satisfaction: 72% of those surveyed said that they trust Bosch as a brand for electrical appliances - an absolute top position across all brands.
The aim of the new award structure is to provide a flexible platform for both current social issues and marketing trends. In the categories "Best Brand Health & Wellbeing" and "Best Brand Consumer Electronics," brands from areas of life that were of particular importance to consumers in the past year were analysed.
Alnatura, market leader in the fast-growing organic food sector, was named "Best Brand Health & Wellbeing" ahead of Braun with its health technology products and Weleda natural cosmetics.
In the "Best Brand Consumer Electronics" category, focusing on the "Entertain & Work @ Home" sector, Samsung came out on top with its TV division and achieved the highest awareness values as a strong umbrella brand. Sony Playstation came in second place, ahead of GoPro in the action cam segment.
The category "Best Brand Customer Centricity" focused on a highly relevant brand management topic in disruptive times. Here, Amazon came in first, followed by Samsung Smartphones and DHL from the logistics services sector.
The winners were not decided by the subjective judgment of a jury, but exclusively by the consumers. Best Brands is the only marketing award to measure the strength of a brand on the basis of an extensive representative study by GfK using two criteria: actual commercial market success and the attractiveness of the brand as perceived by consumers.
Best Brands is jointly organised as a partner event by GfK, Seven.One Entertainment Group, Markenverband, WirtschaftsWoche, ZEIT Verlagsgruppe, RMS Radio Marketing Service, Media Impact and the Serviceplan Group.
For more information about Best Brands, visit bestbrands.de
. The digital communication of the event takes place under the hashtag #BestBrands as well as via the corresponding social media channels on Facebook (@BestBrandsRanking) and Twitter (@BestBrands).