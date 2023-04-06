Industries

ARC, Luanar sign MoU to drive scientific solutions in SADC food systems

6 Apr 2023
The Agricultural Research Council (ARC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Launar) to facilitate collaboration between the two organisations towards the co-creation of scientific solutions to address existing global challenges impacting food systems in the SADC region and beyond.
Source: ©Igor Stevanovic via
Source: ©Igor Stevanovic via 123RF

The MoU was signed on 5 April 2023 at the ARC head office in Pretoria.

The ARC president and CEO, Dr Litha Magingxa and Luanar vice-chancellor Prof Emmanuel Kaunda led the virtual signing ceremony. "This is undoubtedly an important milestone for the ARC and Luanar, particularly in the SADC region.

"Luanar is a strategic partner that has developed science graduates who make an exceptional impact in the communities they serve. At the same time, the ARC also continues to develop training skills tailored to assist farming communities with various challenges and needs.

"The world is heating up, and sea-water levels are rising. Consequently, the SADC region faces colossal food security threats, including climate change's negative impact, affecting millions of livelihoods. Against this backdrop, changes and adaptation strategies are imperative for the region to mitigate climate change risk effectively.

"Only through partnerships and knowledge-sharing initiatives can we prepare farmers to deal with the downside of climate change effectively and strategically. Our efforts will be centred around various activities designed to ensure that we successfully adapt our strategy to include all stakeholders,” said Dr Litha Magingxa addressing the delegation.

The MoU will allow the two institutions to share their research and scientific expertise in the agricultural sector and explore cooperation in the following areas:

1. Students and staff exchange.
2. Postgraduate students’ co-supervision.
3. Cooperation in mobilising resources for outreach programs.
4. Research in areas of mutual interest.

The signing of the MoU is a strategic partnership to help communities in the SADC region and neighbouring countries to mobilise resources and share expertise to help farmers alleviate poverty. The world is experiencing enormous population growth, especially in sub-Saharan Africa. In addition, it is seen as a way of bringing hope to those communities who look to academic and research organisations for meaningful actions and impact on the ground.

