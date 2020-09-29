Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

South Africa gets spotlight in upcoming Netflix Original for festive season

29 Sep 2020
By: Megan Ellis
Netflix has announced a new African Original series coming to the streaming platform: a South African festive season miniseries starring local talent.
Image source: Memeburn.

The series, called How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding, will feature three episodes and features an entirely South African cast.

Continue reading the full article on www.memeburn.com.
