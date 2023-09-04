Landmark housing project unveiled in Simondium

The moment we've all been waiting for has arrived as the Department of Infrastructure launches a new housing project, kickstarting the Building of Hope in Simondium.

Source: Supplied.

On Friday, 1 September, the executive mayor of Drakenstein Conrad Poole - alongside the provincial minister of infrastructure Tertuis Simmers - officiated at an historic sod-turning of the housing project in Simondium.

The housing project is anticipated to create 384 housing opportunities over the next three years. The beneficiary list for this project will be exclusively selected from the Simondium catchment area.

The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure and Drakenstein Municipality has committed to injecting R77m towards the development of this project.

In reflecting on the milestone for the region, Simmers said: “Today is one of great importance not only for the community of Simondium but also for the two spheres of government. A lot of work has gone into the design and planning of this development. The wait is now over, and this community's dream is near fruition.”

With the sod-turning completed, the appointed contractor will now commence with the installation of bulk civil infrastructure. Multiple job opportunities for small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) are expected to be created during the construction phase of the project.