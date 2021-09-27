Wheelchair tennis pro KG Montjane bags Avon beauty sponsorship

Avon has become the exclusive beauty sponsor of Paralympian and ace wheelchair tennis player Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane.

Kgothatso Montjane. Source: Supplied

Illustrious track record

Avon says the sponsorship deal is in line withits new brand motto 'Watch Me Now', which underpins the importance of supporting and celebrating stories of triumph over adversity.Montjane is a trailblazer and an accomplished athlete who has for many years flown South Africa’s flag high internationally. Having been ranked number 1 in Africa for 11 years consecutively, Montjane is currently positioned at fifth place on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) ranking board.Montjane competes using her wheelchair as a result of having been born with a congenital birth defect that necessitated the amputation of her leg below the knee at the age of 12.“She is a champion on and off the court. Despite the physical and socio-economic adversities she has faced, Kgothatso has succeeded and accomplished what no other South African athlete has. She embodies our brand statement of Watch Me Now, which is a celebration of grit and overcoming the odds. Given the opportunity and the required resources, Montjane will achieve all her goals, put South Africa on the map and continue to inspire all South Africans,” says Mafahle Mareletse, Avon Justine’s managing director.Montjane comments: “I am excited and pleased to receive sponsorship from a household brand such as Avon. The brand’s Watch Me Now philosophy resonates with me as I’ve faced many challenges and believe no worthwhile journey is without its challenges. I want to encourage other people living with disabilities to play wheelchair tennis, or any other sport, to regain their confidence and a sense of purpose. The sport has given me a new life and a healthy sense of well-being,” says Montjane.Montjane has an illustrious track record in wheelchair tennis. She has represented South Africa at the 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020 paralympics. She is the first wheelchair tennis player from Africa to be nominated as the IPC athlete of the month, a nomination which came about in October 2012, and she is the first African player to compete in the esteemed NEC World Singles & Doubles Masters.She is also the first player from Africa to compete in a tennis grand slam final at Wimbledon in both the singles and the doubles categories.When asked why Avon has opted to sponsor an athlete living with a disability, Mareletse says: “Montjane’s personal story and achievements are an inspiration to us all. She is an inspiration and an example on how to overcome challenges in life and achieve great success.“Avon sees ‘KG’ as an elite athlete and considers her achievements as a sign of perseverance and endurance, both are traits of a strong woman. A woman we admire and a woman that inspires us. We are excited to be part of her illustrious journey and her achievements despite the odds. This all speaks to our brand values,” Mareletse concludes.