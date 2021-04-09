Mentholatum goes direct to consumer with new e-commerce platform

Bos Brands strengthens D2C focus as e-commerce hots up Bos Brands is ramping up its direct-to-consumer offering with the launch of a subscription service. This follows a revamp of the company's online store last year...

“Whilst traditional retail will always have its place in the consumer experience, we felt it important to provide our loyal consumers with convenient 24/7 ease of access and availability across all possible platforms from within the comfort of their homes, whilst offering great discounts at the same time,” says Gareth Watkins-Baker, lead project manager, Mentholatum SA.Visitors to Mentholatum SA’s new e-commerce platform will be able to access the company's full range of brands including Deep Heat and Deep Freeze, Oxy, Happy Event, Eskamel, Softlips, Selsun and Glyco Lemon. Shoppers will also be able to take advantage of monthly discounts and access to limited offers and new launches, with free delivery for purchases over R300. The company promises further "exciting developments" later this year.Coinciding with the opening of its online store, Mentholatum SA has also announced the launch of popular Japanese skincare line Hada Labo Tokyo.Created in Japan by Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd in 2004, the brand promises effective skincare whilst eliminating unnecessary ingredients and additives like parabens, fragrances, dyes and mineral oil. Since its introduction in Japan, Hada Labo Tokyo has expanded to include more than 60 products, with a footprint in several Asian countries as well as the UK and USA.