New Hebron Mall builds nursery school for local community

24 Oct 2022
Hebron Mall, which will officially open in the North West on 27 October, has invested in local community upliftment by building a new nursery school for Mama Rose, who has been teaching preschoolers in the Hebron area for 20 years. The facility was opened officially at an event on Thursday 20 October, attended by representatives from various stakeholders and partners.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mama Rose expressed her gratitude to everyone involved in bringing the project to fruition. “I would like to thank God and all who made this possible. I am very much humbled and grateful,” she said. The new nursery school will extend Mama Rose’s legacy well into the future and allow her to equip the next generation with the skills and confidence necessary for success in life.

The R2.1m corporate social investment project developed by Hebron Mall has been supported by various partners. Leading clay brick and paving manufacturer Corobrik, the brick supplier for the shopping complex, donated 36,000 Country Classic Travertine clay face bricks worth R160,000 to the Mama Rose Nursery School upgrade.

The Unlimited Child aims to exponentially increase its ECD impact
The Unlimited Child aims to exponentially increase its ECD impact

3 Aug 2022

Hebron Mall, which is a joint venture between Twin City and Moolman Group, has no commercial stake either in the ownership or in management of the school. It is completely community owned and operated by Mama Rose. “We do not run the nursery school or own the facility; our investment is in people who, in turn, add extensive value to the entire community,” explains Twin City Foundation head, Dr Eunice van Wyk. “The most important reason for this choice was the passion and dedication that Mama Rose has shown to the children in her care despite her very limited resources over the years.”

The investment into Mama Rose has not only involved a total rebuild of the school, but the teacher employed by Twin City Foundation has visited the nursery school over the past six months to put the framework in place for the planned ECD programme. During this time, and with the assistance of the professional team developing Hebron Mall, a large-scale facility upgrade was carried out. “We are actually building an entirely new nursery school, as previously it was housed in informal settlements, with no electricity or plumbing,” says Van Wyk.

Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Corobrik business development manager, Johannetjie van der Linde, says the company was more than happy to assist Twin City Foundation, as this project is in line with its own corporate social responsibility initiative of empowering local communities. In addition to donating the face bricks to secure Mama Rose’s legacy for future generations, Corobrik is also providing sets of its mini bricks for all the children.

“We trust that our donation will certainly enhance the Mama Rose Nursery School for ECD in Hebron. Corobrik is proud to be associated with Hebron Mall in working towards uplifting disadvantaged communities and being an active roleplayer in building a better future for South Africans,” says marketing support manager, Thilo Sidambaram.

