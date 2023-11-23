Registration now open for Africa Travel Week 2024

Registration is now open for the 10th annual Africa Travel Week (ATW) 2024, which takes place from 7 to 12 April at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). The 2024 programme includes World Travel Market (WTM) Africa and International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) Africa, and various bolt-on events, conferences, and awards ceremonies running concurrently.

Source: WTMA Archive

“If you’re looking to expand your business, connect with high-quality travel and tourism partners, and get up to speed on the latest product developments and market trends, ATW is the place to be in 2024. As we celebrate our 10th birthday, this year's events promise to be especially vibrant and packed with opportunities” says Megan De Jager, portfolio director at Africa Travel Week.

The three-day event will be packed with interactive workshops, expert panel discussions, and networking events.

“If you want a prime spot on the show floor or want to pre-schedule meetings with sought-after buyers and suppliers before your competitors do, register early to avoid disappointment,” adds De Jager. “As our ten-year anniversary, next year's show promises to be our biggest and best one yet!”

For those in the business of luxury tourism, ILTM Africa is scheduled from 7 - 9 April at Kirstenbosch Gardens. As an exclusive boutique event, it offers direct access to top-tier travel experience providers and vetted international buyers with high buying power. As an invite-only event, it is advised that you register your interest early.

Attendees at WTM Africa 2024 can further explore a series of bolt-on events running concurrently at the CTICC at no extra charge. These include Incentives, Business Travel and Meetings (IBTM Africa) , EQUAL Africa powered by IGLTA, Tourism Investment, Travel Tech, Responsible Tourism and Sports and Events Tourism Exchange (SETE).

“As much as WTM Africa attracts those high-profile tourism brands, it’s also a springboard for smaller SMMEs and industry newcomers,” De Jager adds. “So, if you’re eager to expand your business, discover something new and exciting, or simply get a foot in the industry door, this is your chance,” De Jager concludes.