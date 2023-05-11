SA's top butcheries honoured at 18th annual Cleaver Awards

The awards have become well-respected by butcheries and consumers nationwide. This is endorsed by the fact that a record-breaking 135,873 nominations were achieved this year.
The following winning butcheries have been identified as exemplifying excellence in factors including training and upliftment of staff, superior quality, outstanding customer service, value for money, hygiene, and a passion for the business.
Four and more tills
1. Cuyler Butchery, Uitenhage – Platinum
2. Mondanette Irene Meat Merchant, Doringkloof – Gold
Up to three tills
1. Franks Meat Mall, Middelburg – Platinum
2. West End Vleismark, Kimberley – Gold
Meat markets
1. Saveway SuperSpar, Witbank – Platinum
2. Karaglen SuperSpar, Edenvale, JHB – Gold
Four and more tills
1. Boma Meat Market, Moreleta Park – Platinum
2. Kings Meat Deli Castle Walk, Erasmuskloof – Platinum
3. Mondanette Butchery, Monument Park – Gold
Up to three tills
1. Forsmay Muslim Butchery, Fordsburg – Platinum
2. Boma Meat Market, Olympus – Platinum
Meat markets
1. Uitkyk Meat and Supermarket, Silverton – Platinum
2. Meat World Jackal Creek, Northriding – Gold
Four and more tills
1. Impala Vleis, Brits – Platinum
2. Vision Meat, Klerksdorp – Gold
Up to three tills
1. Franks Meat CBD Middelburg – Platinum
Meat market
1. The Grove SuperSpar Riverside, Nelspruit – Platinum
2. Komatipoort SuperSpar, Komatipoort – Gold
Four and more tills
1. Fredilia Meat, Welkom – Platinum
2. Fredilia Meat, St Helena, Welkom – Gold
Meat markets
1. Pick n Pay, Preller Walk, Bloemfontein – Platinum
Up to three tills
1. Van der Stel Butchery, PE – Platinum
2. Continental Butchery 1 – Glenhurd – PE – Gold
Meat markets
1. Protea SuperSpar, Queenstown – Platinum
2. Ok Foods, Cambridge – Gold
Four and more tills
1. Karoo Lusern Slaghuis , Oudtshoorn – Platinum
Up to three tills
1. Tollies Slaghuis, Mosselbay – Platinum
2. Hartenbos Slaghuis – Gold
Up to three tills
1. Longbury Meat Market Toti, Kingsburgh – Platinum
2. Dirks Meat Market, Durban – Gold
Meat markets
1. Bluff Meat Supply Beach Road, Winkelspruit – Platinum
2. Bluff Meat Supply Westville, Durban – Gold
Four and more tills
1. Vleislapa – Marshall Street, Polokwane – Platinum