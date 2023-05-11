Industries

SA's top butcheries honoured at 18th annual Cleaver Awards

11 May 2023
The recently concluded Cleaver Awards, initiated by the Red Meat Industry Forum, celebrated the top-performing local butcheries in South Africa for the 18th consecutive year. The awards ceremony, which took place at Klein Kaap in Centurion on 4 May 2023, was attended by esteemed guests from the meat production and retail industry, including finalists, judges, and media representatives.
Source:
Source: Freepik

The awards have become well-respected by butcheries and consumers nationwide. This is endorsed by the fact that a record-breaking 135,873 nominations were achieved this year.

The following winning butcheries have been identified as exemplifying excellence in factors including training and upliftment of staff, superior quality, outstanding customer service, value for money, hygiene, and a passion for the business.

National winners

Four and more tills

1. Cuyler Butchery, Uitenhage – Platinum
2. Mondanette Irene Meat Merchant, Doringkloof – Gold

Up to three tills

1. Franks Meat Mall, Middelburg – Platinum
2. West End Vleismark, Kimberley – Gold

Meat markets

1. Saveway SuperSpar, Witbank – Platinum
2. Karaglen SuperSpar, Edenvale, JHB – Gold

Gauteng

Four and more tills

1. Boma Meat Market, Moreleta Park – Platinum
2. Kings Meat Deli Castle Walk, Erasmuskloof – Platinum
3. Mondanette Butchery, Monument Park – Gold

Up to three tills

1. Forsmay Muslim Butchery, Fordsburg – Platinum
2. Boma Meat Market, Olympus – Platinum

Meat markets

1. Uitkyk Meat and Supermarket, Silverton – Platinum
2. Meat World Jackal Creek, Northriding – Gold

North West

Four and more tills

1. Impala Vleis, Brits – Platinum
2. Vision Meat, Klerksdorp – Gold

Mpumalanga

Up to three tills

1. Franks Meat CBD Middelburg – Platinum

Meat market

1. The Grove SuperSpar Riverside, Nelspruit – Platinum
2. Komatipoort SuperSpar, Komatipoort – Gold

Free State

Four and more tills

1. Fredilia Meat, Welkom – Platinum
2. Fredilia Meat, St Helena, Welkom – Gold

Meat markets

1. Pick n Pay, Preller Walk, Bloemfontein – Platinum

Eastern Cape

Up to three tills

1. Van der Stel Butchery, PE – Platinum
2. Continental Butchery 1 – Glenhurd – PE – Gold

Meat markets

1. Protea SuperSpar, Queenstown – Platinum
2. Ok Foods, Cambridge – Gold

Western Cape

Four and more tills

1. Karoo Lusern Slaghuis , Oudtshoorn – Platinum

Up to three tills

1. Tollies Slaghuis, Mosselbay – Platinum
2. Hartenbos Slaghuis – Gold

KwaZulu-Natal

Up to three tills

1. Longbury Meat Market Toti, Kingsburgh – Platinum
2. Dirks Meat Market, Durban – Gold

Meat markets

1. Bluff Meat Supply Beach Road, Winkelspruit – Platinum
2. Bluff Meat Supply Westville, Durban – Gold

Limpopo

Four and more tills

1. Vleislapa – Marshall Street, Polokwane – Platinum

