SA wheat harvest forecast 1.6% lower than last year

South African farmers are expected to harvest 1.6% less wheat in the 2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday.

Source: rajeev ramdas via Unsplash The CEC's fifth winter wheat crop forecast estimates the 2022 wheat harvest at 2.249 million tonnes, down from the 2.285 million tonnes harvested last year.

