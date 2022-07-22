Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Agribusiness News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


A whopping 75-basis points rate hike ahead of the new summer crop season

22 Jul 2022
By: Paul Makube
A combination of runaway inflation, tightening policy cycle by major global central banks, and uncertainty over the Russia-Ukraine war with its ramifications for commodity prices and economic growth forced the Sarb's hand to hike rates. Effective from 22 July, the repurchase rate increases by 75 basis points to 5.5% per year.
Source: antbphotos via Fotolia
Source: antbphotos via Fotolia

For the agriculture sector, this comes at the onset of the new summer crop season for 2022/23 which is just two months away and potentially another excellent season given the La Nina weather pattern in the forecasts.

Traditionally, farmers respond positively to these favourable conditions by expanding their operations. However, the situation this time is that input costs have risen exponentially meaning more funds are required for both the new and the same hectares planted in the previous year.

The higher interest rate means the farmer faces higher debt servicing costs which may force marginal farmers to reduce their operations and those that have already been in a dire financial situation to quit.

The unrelenting input cost pressures are unlikely to dissipate given the uncertainty on the global market, thus a potential squeeze on producer margins in the near term.

NextOptions

About Paul Makube

Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB Agribusiness
Read more: Agribusiness, agriculture industry, Paul Makube, South Africa agriculture, agroprocessing



Related

Abalobi's 'Fish With A Story' makes sourcing local, traceable seafood easier
Abalobi's 'Fish With A Story' makes sourcing local, traceable seafood easier2 hours ago
SA wine tourism industry encouraged by growth of visitors to the Cape
SA wine tourism industry encouraged by growth of visitors to the Cape1 day ago
Environmentally sustainable silage practices now critical to agriculture
Environmentally sustainable silage practices now critical to agriculture3 days ago
Power cuts damaging to SA's poultry industry
Power cuts damaging to SA's poultry industry18 Jul 2022
Vinpro welcomes decision to allow grape juice in manufacturing of cider
Vinpro welcomes decision to allow grape juice in manufacturing of cider15 Jul 2022
#StartupStory: Producing healthy food for both animals and people with Mangau Animal Feeds
#StartupStory: Producing healthy food for both animals and people with Mangau Animal Feeds14 Jul 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz