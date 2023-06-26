Retirement reform and NHI: Govt makes progress, but hurdles remain

Over the past few days, the South African government has made headway with two hot topics around the long-awaited legislation for the "two-pot" retirement system and the National Health Insurance (NHI) bill.

Source: Supplied. Yolandi Esterhuizen, director: product compliance, Sage Africa and Middle East and registered tax practitioner.

As important as these milestones may be, it might be a while before they begin impacting employers and employees. Let’s take a closer look at what these developments will mean.

The latest news includes the publication of the 2023 Draft Revenue Laws Amendment bill, and the passing of the 2023 Draft Revenue Administration and Pension Laws Amendment bill for comment by the National Treasury (NT) and the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

These drafts relate to the introduction of a “two-pot” retirement system. Separately, the National Assembly has passed the NHI bill. The two-pot retirement system refers to a significant reform in retirement laws that aims to get the right balance between encouraging people to preserve retirement savings and allowing them to access retirement funds in a financial crisis.

The reform was partly inspired by the financial and economic hardships many South Africans endured during the Covid-19 crisis. Under the proposed bill, the new retirement regime proposes the creation of the following components within retirement funds: