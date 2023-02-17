Africa Agri Tech 2023 to spotlight agriculture, science and technology

Bioscience and technology in agriculture will come under the spotlight at Africa Agri Tech taking place at the Sun Arena in Pretoria from 14-16 March 2023.

Attendees will have the opportunity to gain a strategic overview of the impact of scientific and technological breakthroughs on future production methodologies.

2022 conference features

During last year's event, journalist and television presenter, Anlie Hattingh, reminded attendees that agriculture encompasses much more than food, adding that textile, leather, liquor, medical supplements and multiple other industries are dependent on agricultural produce, with the sector's annual contribution to GDP ranking it in the top five.

Biotech scientist Dr Maneshree Jugmohan-Naidu, director, Agricultural Biotechnology of the Department of Science and Innovation, shared an overview of the valuable research and development currently undertaken by the department in partnership with the private sector.

Priaash Ramadeen, co-founder of The Awareness Company, underscored the relevance of modern data science in agriculture in a second presentation.

Hattingh went on to explain that the Africa Agri Tech conference would lift the lid on discoveries such as these with a strong focus on the role that the application of biotechnology will play in uncovering new uses for agricultural outputs.

The event comprises a three-day conference, exhibition, and co-located events including women in agriculture, innovation challenges, start-up pitches, foreign trade lounge, hybrid event offering, Agriculture Industry Achievement Awards, and South Africa’s inaugural Agriculture Hall of Fame.