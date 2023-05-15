Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

TrialogueOptimize AgencyFood Forward SAAlgoa FMClockworkSigma ConnectedGreenCapeBizcommunity.comHuman8Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Circular Economy & Waste Management News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Are you disposing of your vape and cartridges correctly?

15 May 2023
Vaping is growing in popularity and is seen as a trendy alternative to cigarettes amongst younger users. However, many are unaware that vapes are actually electronic waste, cautions Patricia Schröder, vice president at the Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa (IWMSA).
Image source: Mr Flame from
Image source: Mr Flame from Pexels

Toxin leaks due to incorrect disposal can be hazardous

A "vape," or electronic cigarette, is a device that heats up a liquid to create a vapor that the user then inhales. Since they have a heating element and lithium-ion batteries, vapes are considered as e-waste. But vape waste disposal is a big undertaking, because of the many chemicals and materials that are used in them.

“Despite the challenges, the correct vape disposal is absolutely crucial. After all, it keeps toxic substances and dangerous liquids out of general landfills,” explains Schröder. “Even in the form of residues, these toxins can leak into natural habitats and river systems, where they can eventually contaminate our fresh water sources.”

Image source: scyther5 –
Call to comment on proposed amendment of regulations for waste sector

9 May 2023

She says these dangerous elements can, however, be kept out of the environment by recycling and good product management. “Additionally, the materials, including the harmful components, can be recovered for use in other applications.”

Informed users are responsible users

Schröder notes that all electronic waste was banned from landfills in August 2021.

“And due to the fact that vape cartridges contain both electronic components and packaging, they are included in this legislation. However, there is definitely still a need for greater acceptance and understanding on the part of both manufacturers and consumers.”

She says vapers should ensure their disposable cartridges are collected through a “mandatory take back-programme” and then delivered to a recycling facility for environmentally sound management of the waste and to recover resources.

“Return the used vape cartridges to the merchants who sold them, and preferably, only support vendors that will properly manage the vape cartridges and have proof of this,” she elaborates.

Recycling e-waste can help create jobs and reduce poverty in Africa
Recycling e-waste can help create jobs and reduce poverty in Africa

By 29 Nov 2017

“Under no circumstance dispose of your vape cartridges in normal waste bins as these go to general landfill and will cause pollution of this environment.”

According to Schröder, so-called “end-of-life care” and recycling of vape goods are specialised tasks that call for very specific technology, expertise, and management approaches.

“It is the only way we can ensure environmentally sound management that does not adversely affect the environment or the handlers of the waste products.”

NextOptions
Read more: e-waste, Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa, IWMSA, electronic waste, waste disposal, vaping, vape, Patricia Schröder, electronic waste disposal, e-waste disposal, vapes

Related

Image source: scyther5 –
Call to comment on proposed amendment of regulations for waste sector9 May 2023
Image source: Tom Fisk from
Ennerdale collapse: Who is responsible for safety on landfill sites?13 Apr 2023
Source:
British American Tobacco fears profits will go up in smoke as illegal trade devours the market28 Feb 2023
Image source: © Evgeniy Shkolenko –
Environmentally sound waste management is vital as solar power dependence rises7 Feb 2023
Source:
78 studies and 22,000 research participants prove e-cigarettes help smokers quit successfully6 Feb 2023
Why SA's green energy transition must include plans for waste disposal
Why SA's green energy transition must include plans for waste disposal4 Jan 2023
SA entrepreneur introduces impactful solutions to longstanding food, electronic waste challenges
SA entrepreneur introduces impactful solutions to longstanding food, electronic waste challenges25 Oct 2022
Source:
Is Big Tobacco misleading consumers and policymakers on heated tobacco products?25 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz