Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comThe Social Employment FundEast Coast RadioHOT 102.7FMBateleur Brand PlanningSafripolProvantageSoapboxFood Forward SAAmbani Reputation ManagementPropelair SAAlgoa FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Climate Change News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Climate change is the biggest human health risk, says Africa's disease boss

    30 Nov 2023
    30 Nov 2023
    Climate change is the biggest threat to human health in Africa and the rest of the world, the head of the continent's public health agency said.
    A view shows a part of Sidi El Barrak dam at low water levels, in Nafza, west of the capital Tunis, Tunisia, 7 January 2023. Reuters/Jihed Abidellaoui
    A view shows a part of Sidi El Barrak dam at low water levels, in Nafza, west of the capital Tunis, Tunisia, 7 January 2023. Reuters/Jihed Abidellaoui

    Mitigating that risk was top of his agenda, Jean Kaseya, the director general of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told Reuters as he headed to the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, which begins on Thursday.

    The measures needed, Kaseya said, would include funding to help countries in Africa trying to contain outbreaks of disease.

    In an online interview, he said the threat of "a climate change-related disease becoming a pandemic and coming from Africa" was what kept him awake at night.

    Since the start of this year, Kaseya said Africa has tackled 158 disease outbreaks.

    "Each outbreak, if not well managed, can become a pandemic," he said.

    This year's climate talks for the first time will include a health day on 3 December, which Kaseya and global health figures from around the world are expected to use to raise awareness of the link between climate change and health.

    Scientists have linked a surge in diseases, including dengue and cholera, to rising global temperatures, which have broken records this year.

    Extreme weather events such as floods can also help diseases spread and challenge response efforts. Deforestation, a contributor to climate change, also pushes humans into closer contact with disease-carrying animals, like bats.

    Source: Reuters.A boy covers his face from smoke as a health worker fumigates against mosquitoes in a residential area, as Sri Lanka tries to curb dengue fever across the island in Colombo, Sri Lanka 12 July, 2023.
    WHO warns of dengue risk as global warming pushes cases near historic highs

      21 Jul 2023

    The lessons of Covid

    Speaking on the sidelines of the international conference on public health in Africa, taking place in Lusaka, Zambia, until Thursday, Kaseya said that the mistakes of Covid-19 must not be repeated, particularly concerning equal access to vaccines and treatments.

    "No-one will be safe if all of us are not safe," he said.

    As a result, he said the CDC was encouraging regional vaccine manufacturing initiatives as well as a pooled procurement mechanism for African countries to lower prices.

    In addition, he said he expects the African Medicines Agency, the first continent-wide regulatory body, will be operational by 2024.

    For outbreaks that spread regionally, the CDC is drawing up procedures to declare "public health emergencies of continental concern", echoing the World Health Organization's (WHO) terminology used to flag the most significant health threats internationally.

    Last year, leading African scientists and public health experts criticised the WHO's decision to only give mpox its highest level of alert after the disease spread beyond Africa, where it had been a problem for years.

    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/


    Related

    Image source: devidgrutz –
    #COP28: Unpacking Africa’s emboldened agenda
     1 day
    Climate change and farming: Economists warn more needs to be done to adapt in sub-Saharan Africa
    Climate change and farming: Economists warn more needs to be done to adapt in sub-Saharan Africa
     22 Nov 2023
    Image supplied. The eco Logic Awards took place recently
    All the 2023 Eco Logic Awards winners
    17 Nov 2023
    The Eco Green Wall is an example of a sustainable living wall system. Karen Botes
    Growing African vegetables on buildings can save space and feed cities - new study
     8 Nov 2023
    From crisis to opportunity: Using climate change to ramp up investment in Africa's water sector
    From crisis to opportunity: Using climate change to ramp up investment in Africa's water sector
     25 Oct 2023
    SA's climate grant funding from developing countries doubles to $676m
    SA's climate grant funding from developing countries doubles to $676m
     20 Oct 2023
    #AEW2023: OPEC says energy-starved Africa needs fairer climate treatment
    #AEW2023: OPEC says energy-starved Africa needs fairer climate treatment
     17 Oct 2023
    Source: kamchatka via
    Climate change among top 3 concerns for South Africans
    16 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz