2023 Renewable Energy Challenge regional champs

26 Apr 2023
The regional finalists of the South Africa Climate Change Champs Renewable Energy Challenge 2023 have been announced. The teams will advance to the national round of the competition where they will represent their school and province at the Enlit Africa 2023 conference in Cape Town (16 - 18 May 2023).
Frames L-R: Participants from Walmer High School in the Eastern Cape and Paballelo Secondary School in the Northern Cape -
After the regional judging rounds that took place between 18 - 21 April 2023 in the Eastern, Northern and Western Cape, the following regional finalists, in no particular order, are:

Eastern Cape:

  • Solar Glow - Walmer Secondary School
  • Changemakers - Walmer Secondary School

Northern Cape:

  • Eco Warriors - St Anna Secondary Private School
  • Friendly Footprints - St Anna Secondary Private School
  • Green Queens - St Anna Private Secondary Private School
  • GBHS - Paballelo Senior Secondary School

Western Cape:

  • Emil Lions - Emil Weder High School
  • Environmentally Friendly Substances - Khanyolwethu Secondary School
  • Green Divas - Diazville High School

The competition was officially launched on 23 January 2023 and welcomed online entries up until 31 March 2023 from Grade 9 - 11 learners at Climate Club host schools in the Eastern, Northern and Western Cape provinces.

Frames L-R:Participants from Emil Weder High School in the Western Cape and St Anna Secondary Private School in the Northern Cape -
Learners were encouraged to imagine how renewable energy can be used to impact their communities and dream up what a sustainable future would look like for them as the future generation. To do this, participants had to select a category for which their renewable energy solution had to address and a method of entry to demonstrate their solution. The categories spanned across food, crime and safety, health and wellness, transport and mobility, and home solutions. For the method of entry, participants showcased their artistic and technical abilities in the form of a graphic or comic novel, technical model, visual art piece or poster, and video story tale.

“The purpose of the competition is to provide an accessible platform for youth voices on renewable energy to be heard and by amplifying the voices of the youth, we hope to empower them to become active citizens in responding to climate change and to be aware of the opportunities that exist for their communities for a sustainable future”, says Lindiwe Johnson, senior skills development analyst at GreenCape. As such, the main objective was to inspire the youth to think of problems affecting their homes, schools and broader community and develop a project that shows how renewable energy can solve and address these issues.

Image: SuppliedManfred Braune, Director of Environmental Sustainability at UCT, Cllr Van Reenen, Grant Smith, Senior Research Officer in the Energy Systems Research Group at UCT, and Professor of Chemical Engineering Harro von Blottnitz
New CoCT, UCT climate app challenges Capetonians to act neutral

15 Mar 2023

Twenty submissions were put forward from the participating schools. Participants, in their project teams, competed against each other regionally by presenting their projects to the expert panels of regional judges who selected the finalists. The judging panels were made up of members from community groups, local government and municipalities, and various interest groups.

For the next stage, regional finalists will embark on an exciting trip to Cape Town where they will attend educational workshops, go on site visits to renewable energy facilities and institutions, and exhibit and present their projects at Enlit Africa at the GreenHub on 18 May 2023 from 10am – 12.30pm. Those wanting to attend can register to attend the Enlit exhibition space for free here.

