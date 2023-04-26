2023 Renewable Energy Challenge regional champs

Frames L-R: Participants from Walmer High School in the Eastern Cape and Paballelo Secondary School in the Northern Cape - SA Climate Change Champs

After the regional judging rounds that took place between 18 - 21 April 2023 in the Eastern, Northern and Western Cape, the following regional finalists, in no particular order, are:

Eastern Cape:

Solar Glow - Walmer Secondary School



Changemakers - Walmer Secondary School

Northern Cape:

Eco Warriors - St Anna Secondary Private School



Friendly Footprints - St Anna Secondary Private School



Green Queens - St Anna Private Secondary Private School



GBHS - Paballelo Senior Secondary School

Western Cape:

Emil Lions - Emil Weder High School



Environmentally Friendly Substances - Khanyolwethu Secondary School



Green Divas - Diazville High School

The competition was officially launched on 23 January 2023 and welcomed online entries up until 31 March 2023 from Grade 9 - 11 learners at Climate Club host schools in the Eastern, Northern and Western Cape provinces.

Frames L-R:Participants from Emil Weder High School in the Western Cape and St Anna Secondary Private School in the Northern Cape - SA Climate Change Champs

Learners were encouraged to imagine how renewable energy can be used to impact their communities and dream up what a sustainable future would look like for them as the future generation. To do this, participants had to select a category for which their renewable energy solution had to address and a method of entry to demonstrate their solution. The categories spanned across food, crime and safety, health and wellness, transport and mobility, and home solutions. For the method of entry, participants showcased their artistic and technical abilities in the form of a graphic or comic novel, technical model, visual art piece or poster, and video story tale.

“The purpose of the competition is to provide an accessible platform for youth voices on renewable energy to be heard and by amplifying the voices of the youth, we hope to empower them to become active citizens in responding to climate change and to be aware of the opportunities that exist for their communities for a sustainable future”, says Lindiwe Johnson, senior skills development analyst at GreenCape. As such, the main objective was to inspire the youth to think of problems affecting their homes, schools and broader community and develop a project that shows how renewable energy can solve and address these issues.

Twenty submissions were put forward from the participating schools. Participants, in their project teams, competed against each other regionally by presenting their projects to the expert panels of regional judges who selected the finalists. The judging panels were made up of members from community groups, local government and municipalities, and various interest groups.

For the next stage, regional finalists will embark on an exciting trip to Cape Town where they will attend educational workshops, go on site visits to renewable energy facilities and institutions, and exhibit and present their projects at Enlit Africa at the GreenHub on 18 May 2023 from 10am – 12.30pm. Those wanting to attend can register to attend the Enlit exhibition space for free here.