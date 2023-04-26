BrightRock launches podcast series showcasing SA icons who have risen above poverty

Needs-matched insurer, BrightRock, has launched a brand-new weekly podcast series, Change in One Generation, to showcase the power of embracing change.

Source: Supplied. Change agent Ofentse Pitse kicked off BrightRock's new podcast series, Change in One Generation.

This eight-part series shares the remarkable journeys of inspiring South Africans who have harnessed change to make a tremendous positive impact in their respective communities.

The guests featured on the Change in One Generation podcast have all risen above poverty and adversity to achieve phenomenal success in their respective fields, breaking barriers, and shattering ceilings. And in the process, as the podcast title suggests, they have created lasting change that will benefit generations to come.

In the first episode, which kicked off on 20 April, listeners heard from Ofentse Pitse, the youngest black woman to conduct and own an all-black orchestra. She discussed the power of music and her journey from Mabopane where she first learned to play an instrument in the Salvation Army’s brass band to conducting and performing on the international stage.

Ofentse’s story will be followed by that of Saray Khumalo, trailblazing black explorer and mountaineer, and Setlogane Manchidi, who rose from humble beginnings in rural Limpopo to head up CSI for one of corporate South Africa’s most prestigious institutions.

Other guests to look forward to include Asnath Mahapa, the first black woman to become a commercial pilot in Africa; leading economist, Isaah Mhlanga; Fulbright scholar, Dorothy Ndletyana; and Ntsiki Biyela, South Africa’s first black woman winemaker.

Ruda Landman at the helm

Hosted by Frank Magwegwe and journalist, Ruda Landman, the podcast combines these personal stories with practical insights and advice gleaned from the Science of Change, a theoretical framework from psychology, behavioural economics and neuroscience that articulates BrightRock’s belief that anyone is capable of change – and that any change brings with it opportunity.

According to Landman, these stories are part of a broader, truly unique South African story that is playing out all around us. One that she has encountered repeatedly in interviews, including the ‘Ruda Talks Change’ interviews she has conducted over the past decade on the Change Exchange, an online BrightRock platform for sharing stories, insights, and ideas to help people navigate change in their lives.

Change is inevitable

Taking inspiration from this broader story, the Change in One Generation podcast aims to distil some of its lessons.

"We wanted to create a podcast that both inspires and empowers people to embrace change," says Magwegwe. "Our guests have overcome significant obstacles to make a real difference in their communities, and we hope that the themes and insights we highlight, can support listeners in doing the same.” Landman agrees: “I have learnt so much from these eight conversations. The stories are amazing, and the theory is fascinating,” she says.

Deputy chief executive officer of BrightRock, Suzanne Stevens explains: “At the heart of BrightRock’s Love Change philosophy, lies the belief that change is an inevitable and constant part of life. No matter how unexpected or challenging, each change presents an opportunity for growth, learning, and transformation.

The Change in One Generation podcast is just one of many change science-based initiatives on the Change Exchange. “It’s packed with tips and tools for anyone looking to embrace change and unlock their full potential. It is a community where people can share their stories, connect with others who are going through similar experiences, and learn from experts in the field of change leadership and change science.”