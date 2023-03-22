Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Eva-LastStoneBataTenacityPRKAP Industrial HoldingsFood Forward SAPnetOnPoint PRMullen Lowe South AfricaSo InteractiveBrandFusionAICPA & CIMAMann MadeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Infrastructure, Innovation & Technology News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Eskom temporarily allowed to bypass pollution rules

22 Mar 2023
Eskom says it welcomes the decision to exempt it from certain requirements in terms of its application to build temporary stacks at Kusile Power Station.
Image source: Pixabay from
Image source: Pixabay from Pexels

The Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister, Barbara Creecy, announced last week that Eskom has been granted an exemption from the lengthy process required to amend its Atmospheric Emission License, subject to certain strict conditions.

The application had been brought due to the urgent need to alleviate the electricity crisis in the country.

This follows a failure of the Unit 1 flue gas duct on 22 October 2022, which subsequently affected units 2 and 3 as the ducts for all these three units are welded together.

“The exemption given does not provide Eskom approval to operate the temporary stacks. The exemption allows Eskom to submit its application to operate the stacks based on presently available information and with a reduced public participation process.

“Based on the exemption provided by the Minister, Eskom intends to submit its final application for approval to operate the temporary stacks, to the relevant authorities in April 2023,” Eskom explained.

Approval of the final application, according to Eskom, means it will be able to operate the three units without the use of the flue gas desulphurisation (FDG) mechanism, which is an emission-abatement technology, for 13 months while the flue gas ducts are being repaired.

“The repair of the damaged stacks will be completed by December 2024 and during this time the necessary steps will be implemented to mitigate the impact of sulfur dioxide emissions on air quality.”

According to Eskom, the temporary structure will be completed by the end of November 2023, which will enable the return of 2,100MW.

This will further alleviate pressure on the power system and reduce load shedding by almost two stages.

“Eskom will comply with the conditions of the exemption.”

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: air pollution, Barbara Creecy, Kusile Power Station, pollution regulations

Related

Sumitomo Rubber SA CEO appointed as chair of tyre industry body
Sumitomo DunlopSumitomo Rubber SA CEO appointed as chair of tyre industry body23 Feb 2023
Image source: © francesco mou –
Creecy extends term of appointment of the EAPASA15 Feb 2023
South African Plastics Pact hosts CEO breakfast with Minister Barbara Creecy
GreenCapeSouth African Plastics Pact hosts CEO breakfast with Minister Barbara Creecy3 Nov 2022
Air pollution second leading risk factor for death across Africa - report
Air pollution second leading risk factor for death across Africa - report28 Oct 2022
Former Eskom exec arrested on fraud, corruption charges
Former Eskom exec arrested on fraud, corruption charges28 Oct 2022
Medupi, Kusile require R33bn to complete commissioning, remedial work
Medupi, Kusile require R33bn to complete commissioning, remedial work30 Sep 2022
Poachers kill more rhinos in SA to meet Asian demand
Poachers kill more rhinos in SA to meet Asian demand2 Aug 2022
Creecy announces new EA process for renewable energy projects
Creecy announces new EA process for renewable energy projects22 Jul 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz