Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Legislation News Uganda

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Uganda passes a law making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ

22 Mar 2023
By: Elias Biryabarema
Uganda's parliament passed a law on Tuesday making it a crime to identify as LGBTQ, handing authorities broad powers to target gay Ugandans who already face legal discrimination and mob violence.
Ugandan legislators participate in the debate of the Anti-Homosexuality bill, which proposes tough new penalties for same-sex relations during a sitting at the Parliament building in Kampala, Uganda 21 March 2023. Reuters/Abubaker Lubowa
Ugandan legislators participate in the debate of the Anti-Homosexuality bill, which proposes tough new penalties for same-sex relations during a sitting at the Parliament building in Kampala, Uganda 21 March 2023. Reuters/Abubaker Lubowa

More than 30 African countries, including Uganda, already ban same-sex relations. The new law appears to be the first to outlaw merely identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ), according to rights group Human Rights Watch.

Supporters of the new law say it is needed to punish a broader array of LGBTQ activities, which they say threaten traditional values in the conservative and religious East African nation.

In addition to same-sex intercourse, the law bans promoting and abetting homosexuality as well as conspiracy to engage in homosexuality.

Violations under the law draw severe penalties, including death for so-called aggravated homosexuality and life in prison for gay sex. Aggravated homosexuality involves gay sex with people under the age of 18 or when the perpetrator is HIV positive, among other categories, according to the law.

"Our creator God is happy (about) what is happening ... I support the bill to protect the future of our children," lawmaker David Bahati said during debate on the bill.

"This is about the sovereignty of our nation, nobody should blackmail us, nobody should intimidate us."

#AfricaMonth: The state of LGBT rights in Africa
#AfricaMonth: The state of LGBT rights in Africa

By 21 May 2021

The legislation will be sent to President Yoweri Museveni to be signed into law.

Frank Mugisha, a prominent Ugandan LGBTQ activist denounced the legislation as draconian.

"This law is very extreme and draconian ... it criminalises being an LGBTQ person, but also they are trying to erase the entire existence of any LGBTQ Ugandan," he said.

Museveni has not commented on the current proposal but he has long opposed LGBTQ rights and signed an anti-LGBTQ law in 2013 that Western countries condemned before a domestic court struck it down on procedural grounds.

In recent weeks, Uganda authorities have cracked down on LGBTQ people after religious leaders and politicians alleged students were being recruited into homosexuality in schools.

This month, authorities arrested a secondary school teacher in the eastern district of Jinja over accusations of "grooming of young girls into unnatural sex practices".

She was subsequently charged with gross indecency and is in prison awaiting trial.

The police said on Monday they had arrested six people accused of running a network that was "actively involved in the grooming of young boys into acts of sodomy".

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Elias Biryabarema

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Aaron Ross, Hereward Holland and Josie Kao
Read more: LGBT community, anti-gay sentiment, LGBT rights in Africa, Elias Biryabarema, anti-gay laws

Related

Source:
Tanzania detects its first-ever cases of the highly fatal Marburg viral disease9 hours ago
Pope Francis addresses the media while aboard the plane from Juba to Rome, returning from his visit to Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, 5 February 2023. Vatican Media/­Handout via Reuters
Pope Francis says laws criminalising LGBT people are a 'sin' and an injustice6 Feb 2023
Uganda approves construction licence for $3.5bn crude pipeline
Uganda approves construction licence for $3.5bn crude pipeline19 Jan 2023
Image source: Maksim Kabakou –
Uganda court quashes part of law used against government critics11 Jan 2023
Uganda says it will not renew Eskom's hydropower licences next year
Uganda says it will not renew Eskom's hydropower licences next year12 Dec 2022
Uganda court hands life sentence to man caught with elephant ivory
Uganda court hands life sentence to man caught with elephant ivory21 Oct 2022
Uganda says coffee exports down 14% year-on-year due to drought
Uganda says coffee exports down 14% year-on-year due to drought20 Oct 2022
Image source: Polina Tankilevitch from
Media groups ask Uganda's top court to scrap law over free speech fears18 Oct 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz