Stephen Westwell steps in as Sasol chairman following Sipho Nkosi resignation

Following Nkosi’s departure, the board has appointed Stephen Westwell, the current non-executive and lead independent director, as the interim chairman, effective from 11 November 2023.
The Nomination and Governance Committee will subsequently nominate a successor for the role of chairman in accordance with its formal succession plan.
"The board commends Mr Nkosi for the leadership he has provided to the board leading to the determination of the Future Sasol strategy and its implementation," said Westwell in a company statement.
"The Board of directors thank Mr Nkosi for his dedication during his tenure as chairman of the board and wish him well for the future."