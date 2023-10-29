Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Yellow Door EnergyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Germany is willing to spend on Nigeria energy

29 Oct 2023
By: Felix Onuah and Andreas Rinke
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday his country was willing to invest in gas and critical minerals in Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer, as he started a two-nation visit to sub-Saharan Africa.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a press conference on the day of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels. Source: Reuters/Johanna Geron
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a press conference on the day of a European Union leaders summit in Brussels. Source: Reuters/Johanna Geron

This is the third visit to the region by Scholz in two years and comes as conflicts elsewhere highlight the growing importance of an energy-rich region in which Berlin has traditionally had little involvement.

"There is a willingness to invest, especially in critical minerals," Scholz told reporters at a joint briefing with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in the capital Abuja.

On gas, he welcomed Nigeria's efforts to expand its LNG capacity.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for the EU-Africa summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium in 2022. Source: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool via Reuters
Germany knocks on Africa's energy door

By 3 days ago

"If we are successful, if there is a better chance of exporting the produced gas ... it is then the question for German companies to do their private business," said Scholz.

Tinubu said he had "a very deep discussion" on the issue of gas and encouraged German businesses to invest in pipelines in Nigeria.

Nigeria is also seeking to woo investors to its mining sector, which has long been underdeveloped, contributing less than 1% to the country's gross domestic product.

Without giving details, Scholz said there was also a willingness from German companies to build railways in Nigeria. That sector is currently dominated by Chinese companies, which have won contracts to expand rail lines in Africa's biggest economy.

Scholz also met the president of the commission of West African regional group ECOWAS and said it was necessary to work with the bloc "to prevent that putsches will become a trend" following recent military coups in Niger and Gabon.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: ECOWAS, LNG, Nigeria oil, Olaf Scholz, critical minerals

Related

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for the EU-Africa summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium in 2022. Source: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Pool via Reuters
Germany knocks on Africa's energy door3 days ago
Neal Froneman speaking at The Joburg Indaba. Source: x.com
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO warns of crisis as platinum price plummets5 Oct 2023
Mpumalanga gas agreement shows potential of LNG economy in Africa
Mpumalanga gas agreement shows potential of LNG economy in Africa21 Sep 2023
Source: Lindsey Schutters
#SAOGC2023: Gwede Mantashe claims CIA is funding anti-gas NGOs13 Sep 2023
XCMG equipment at the Dangote site. Source: Supplied
XCMG helps Nigeria's Dangote refinery get up to speed21 Aug 2023
Britain agrees deals on clean energy, critical minerals with Zambia
Britain agrees deals on clean energy, critical minerals with Zambia3 Aug 2023
Energy transition driving unprecedented growth in critical minerals market - report
Energy transition driving unprecedented growth in critical minerals market - report14 Jul 2023
Africa's minerals and energy potential: A modern-day 'gold rush'
Africa's minerals and energy potential: A modern-day 'gold rush'14 Jun 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz