Energy News South Africa

Medupi, Kusile require R33bn to complete commissioning, remedial work

30 Sep 2022
Answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, 29 September, President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that Eskom will require at least R33bn to complete the commissioning and remedial work at the Medupi and Kusile power stations. The two power stations have the potential to supply at least 4,800MW of energy each to the grid.
Medupi power station. Source: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
“All six Medupi [generation] units have reached the stage of commercial operation and the current focus is on completing the balance of the plant and remedial works. Four out of six Kusile [generation] units are in commercial operation and the current focus is on completing the commissioning of the remaining two units.

“Eskom’s intention is to complete the remaining scope of work at Medupi and Kusile within the current project budgets approved by the current Eskom board,” he said.

Defects in the designs of both power stations have led to a delay in the completion of both.

“Eskom is making steady progress in developing and implementing effective technical solutions to the major technical defects at both power stations. As a result, the availability and reliability of the commissioned units at Medupi and Kusile is improving on an ongoing basis," said Ramaphosa.

Eskom board in for overhaul amid record power outages
2 days ago

Flawed designs

He noted that although there is improvement, the defects in the plants bear a heavy toll on the national grid.

“These power stations being built…are really complex processes and at times when they are not well designed they even become more complex. It’s something that we have been suffering from because the design defects have actually contributed to a large extent to the load shedding that we’re currently having,” he said.

Ramaphosa said there are processes underway to investigate “what resulted in the flawed designs, flawed operational capability of some of these plants” and also looking at potential “overpricing as well as corruption that got underway”.

SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
load shedding, energy crisis, Eskom, Cyril Ramaphosa, Medupi power station, energy security, Kusile Power Station

