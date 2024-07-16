Energy & Mining Nuclear Power
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Nuclear Power News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Nuclear power is back on the table for South Africa

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    16 Jul 2024
    16 Jul 2024
    The National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) has approved Eskom's application to operate Koeberg Nuclear Power Station Unit 1 for another two decades, until 21 July 2044. The unit, which contributes 930MW to the national grid, will join about 120 reactors worldwide that have safely extended their operations beyond their initial 40-year lifespan. Eskom has invested in safety improvements and extensive maintenance to ensure that Koeberg, Africa's only nuclear power plant, continues to operate safely and reliably.
    Koeberg will join a growing list of nuclear power stations that are extending their lifespan beyond 40 years
    Koeberg will join a growing list of nuclear power stations that are extending their lifespan beyond 40 years

    "We are proud of this achievement that ensures that Koeberg can now continue to operate safely into the future," said Bheki Nxumalo, Eskom Group executive for generation.

    Keith Featherstone, Eskom chief nuclear officer, added that Koeberg has implemented safety enhancements based on both French and US nuclear experiences, which have reduced the risk to levels that would normally only be achieved by new, modern nuclear power plants.

    Minister Ramokgopa is determined to deliver a new IRP plan before the year is out.
    Ramokgopa’s 20GW renewables plan is a sharp turn from IRP2023

      9 Jul 2024

    The current licence for Koeberg Unit 2 expires on 9 November 2025, and Eskom will continue to work on the pre-requisites for Long Term Operation in the current outage.

    The NNR will make a decision on the licence extension for Unit 2 at a later date, but before 9 November 2025.

    Nuclear power part of baseload

    Meanwhile, Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, said that South Africa will pursue nuclear power as part of its baseload at "a scale and speed that we can afford".

    He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Cabinet Lekgotla held in Tshwane at the weekend.

    He said that the government is working on a transparent procurement framework for nuclear power, and that it is committed to addressing the challenges of electricity affordability and distribution grid maintenance.

    “The poor and those that are located in the townships are finding it exceptionally difficult to afford the increases in electricity," lamented Ramokgopa.

    The pricing and the tariff is prohibitive and a lot of our people across the length and breadth of the country are not in a position to afford electricity

    “Those are challenges on the distribution side…and we know that over a period of time municipalities have underinvested in the maintenance, replenishment and protection of the distribution grid and of course we are paying the price now,” he said.

    Read more: load shedding, Eskom, nuclear power, energy security, Bheki Nxumalo, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Lindsey Schutters, Department of Electricity and Energy
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

    Related

    Minister Malatsi is supported by his predecessor Mondli Gungubele as his deputy.
    Malatsi unveils R3.9bn budget, but still mum on cybersecurity crisis
     1 day
    Waste pickers will have slight exemptions in the new scrap metal regulations.
    Mchunu tightens regulations for scrap metal dealers in SA
     2 days
    The Western Cape is in the clutches of its second major storm in 2024. Source: Unsplash/Hennie Stander
    Western Cape uses #CapeStorm to call for decentralised emergency housing fund
     12 Jul 2024
    Minister Dean Macpherson spent the week sketching his vision for the department
    Macpherson pledges to redirect funds to ‘building SA’
     12 Jul 2024
    Lithium batteries are not being recycled at the rate that they should
    Lithium alternatives needed to avoid 'forever chemicals'
     11 Jul 2024
    Samsung South Africa is launching all the devices except for the Galaxy Ring on 24 July
    Samsung folds, flips and rides the Ring wearable wave with new AI products
     11 Jul 2024
    Dean Macpherson was quick to take the country into his confidence on the cyber breach
    R300m DPWI cyber theft the latest signs of failing state IT infrastructure
     10 Jul 2024
    New minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson has had a busy first week.
    Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure sets vision for SA
     9 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz