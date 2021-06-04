Prism Awards Special Section

news | www.prism-awards.co.za

Prism Awards

More Prism Awards news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

#PrismAwards2021: All the winners!

4 Jun 2021
The annual Prism Awards, celebrating excellence in the public relations and communication industry took place on Friday, 4 June 2021 in a virtual format hosted by TV presenter, Thabiso Makhubela.

Digital strategy development agency, Retroviral, walked away with this year’s most coveted award, the South African Campaign of the Year award for their #MyKreepyTeacher campaign for Kreepy Krauly. #MyKreepyTeacher is a parody of the Netflix documentary, My Octopus Teacher, produced by South African Craig Foster.



Other industry favourites went to DNA Brand Architects for Best Large PR Agency, Magna Carta for the International Campaign, Best PR Professional went to Razor PR’s Dustin Chick and Student Campaign of the Year to University of Johannesburg (UJ).

The industry was also introduced to this year’s PRISM Young Voices (PYV) – PR Land’s under 30 talent set to take the industry by storm. DNA Brand Architects All Star, Sicelo Vilakazi was announced as the PYV of the Year for the 2019 cohort as voted for by his peers.
Prism Awards announces Young Voices for 2021

The Prism Awards has made the final selection for this year's 10 young professionals who have joined the 2021 panel of senior judges through the Young Voices initiative...

19 May 2021


“We appreciate the steadfast support from our consultancies that enter work into the awards process, and after such a challenging year with Covid-19, this year’s awards are in honour of the work, and the people behind each campaign, and of course our outstanding judges, who spend hours ensuring that the best campaigns get the recognition they deserve,” said Palesa Madumo, convenor of the PRISM Awards 2021.

And the winners are...


Africa COTY
AwardCompanyClientCampaign
Special mentionAfrica Brand SummitAfrica Brand SummitThe 2020 Africa Brand Summit
GoldMagna CartaMTN Group#WearItForMe
Arts and Entertainment
Special mentionEclipse CommunicationNetflixQueen Sono – Season 1 Launch
BronzeAtmosphere CommunicationsDStvDStv ADD Movies
SilverOne-Eyed Jack, Eclipse Communications, Anything Goes and AMP EventsLight SA Red#LightSARed
GoldClockwork and Eclipse CommunicationsNetflixBlood and Water
Best large PR Consultancy
GoldDNA Brand ArchitectsN/AN/A
Best Mid-sized Consultancy
GoldAtmosphere CommunicationsN/AN/A
Best Small PR Consultancy
GoldThe Friday Street ClubN/AN/A
Best PR Professional
GoldDustin ChickN/ARazor PR
Best up and coming PR
GoldLebina DithaN/AWeber Shandwick
Best use of an event to build or change reputation
Special mentionPositive DialogueJiveDala Your Colour
BronzeM Sports MarketingABInBevAfrica’s 5s 2020 Media Launch
SilverClockwork and Eclipse CommunicationsNetflixBlood and Water
GoldBy Design CommunicationsOrlando PiratesOrange is the New Black
Business to business
BronzeStone ConsultingAccentureLeveraging Accenture’s South Africa’s Share of Voice
Community relations
BronzeMagna CartaMTN Group#WearItForMe
SilverBlack House Media NigeriaMTN NigeriaASAP
Communication research
BronzeDev-comDev-ComCustomer Promise Research Information Brand Campaign
Consumer PR for an existing product or service
BronzeRetroviral, Tenth Street, Webfluential, I Heart PR and Tiger Fight1st For WomenMy Body – Stand Up
SilverClockwork and Eclipse CommunicationsNetflixBlood and Water
GoldRetroviralKreepy Krauly#MyKreepyTeacher
Corporate communication
BronzeRazor PRBDO South AfricaThe Clarity Charter
Corporate Responsibility
Special mentionDNA Brand ArchitectsTiger BrandsTastic x Laduma – Spirit of Ubuntu: True Generosity
BronzeLevergyNedbankThe Nedbank Cup Play Your Part
SilverPaddington StationDGB Strawberry Lips#PinkDiaries
COVID-19 Fee Free
Special mentionCSA Global SAABInBevStella Artois: Wetpaint – A Social Experiment in Social
BronzeMagna CartaMTN SA#WearItForMe
SilverTribeca PRThe Capital Hotel and ApartmentsThe Launch of Sanitised Sanctuaries
GoldThe Riverbed AgencyNedbankNedbank Money and Emotions
Crisis Management
SilverShopriteShopriteR5 Complaint that Raised 1 Million Rand for Act for Change Fund
Crisis Management Online
SilverFlow CommunicationsSAMASAMA Persal Migration
Digital Media Relations
BronzeThe Riverbed AgencyNedbankNedbank Money and Emotions
SilverFlow CommunicationsNelson Mandela FoundationFighting Inequality: 18th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
GoldRetroviralKreepy Krauly#MyKreepyTeacher
Environmental
BronzeLevergyNedbankNedbank Green Trust 30th Anniversary
SilverFlow CommunicationsThe Desmond and Leah Tutu FoundationAnnual Lecture
Financial Services
Special mentionRazor PRBDO South AfricaThe Clarity Charter
BronzeRetroviral, Tenth Street, Webfluential, I Heart PR and Tiger Fight1st For WomenMy Body – Stand Up
SilverThe Riverbed AgencyNedbankNedbank Everyday Heroes
Food and Beverage
BronzePositive DialogueJiveDala Your Colour
SilverAtmosphere CommunicationsMondelez Cadbury#TastetheAction
GoldDNA Brand ArchitectsTiger BrandsTastic x Laduma – Spirit of Ubuntu: True Generosity
Gaming and Virtual Reality
SilverTribeca PRLogitechLogitech G Content Creator Academy
Healthcare
GoldTribeca PRSOLALStay Well with SOLAL
Influencer Management
Special mentionMagna CartaMTN SA#WearItForMe
BronzeOff-Limits CommunicationsABInBevCastle Lite Drop
SilverRetroviralGumtree#PreLovedLoveSongs
GoldThe Hardy BoysUnileverVaseline 101 Reasons
Influencer of the Year
BronzeKevin McLennan – Go TrendN/AN/A
Integration of traditional and new media
Special mentionThe Riverbed AgencyNedbankNedbank Everyday Heroes
BronzeThe Riverbed AgencyA The Riverbed Agency InitiativeAd Crashers for Small Business
SilverJoJoJoJoOur Podcast Series
Internal or employee communication
Special mentionFlow CommunicationsSAMASAMA Persal Migration
BronzeBy Design CommunicationsSpark SchoolsLearning in Lockdown
International Campaign
GoldMagna CartaMTN Group#WearItForMe
Launch of a new product, service or category
Special mentionThe Creative CounselPPCPPC Sure Rewards
Special mentionPromote CommunicationsThree 60 BiomedicineSalome #BreaktheSilence
Special mentionRetroviralMatchkitMatchkit.co
BronzeShopriteShopriteSixty60 App
SilverAtmosphere CommunicationsDStvDStv ADD Movies
Media relations
Special mentionCSA Global SAStella ArtoisStella Artois: Wetpaint – A Social Experiment in Social Distancing
BronzeThe Riverbed AgencyA The Riverbed Agency InitiativeAd Crasher for Small Business
SilverRetroviral, Tenth Street, Webfluential, I Heart PR and Tiger Fight1st For WomenMy Body – Stand Up
GoldThe Riverbed AgencyNedbankNedbank Money and Emotions
NGO Campaign
BronzePR WorxPotatoes South AfricaPotatoes South Africa
SilverThe Riverbed AgencyAware.orgAware.org Pay It Forward
GoldHWB CommunicationsThe Feenix TrustCap The Gap
PR on a Shoestring
SilverRazor PRSANEFThe Net Nkasa Award
PR on a shoestring
GoldRetroviralKreepy Krauly#MyKreepyTeacher
Public Affairs
BronzeRazor PRNewzroom Afrika#ChangeforMe
Publications
BronzeShopriteShoprite2020 Annual Edition
SilverDPDHL SGDHLLogistics of Things
Resources
Special mentionBlack House Media NigeriaBlack House MediaNigeria PR Report
BronzeBy Design Communications and Media 24Anglo AmericanCelebrating Women on the Frontline
SilverTribeca PREatonTomorrow’s Grid Today
Reputation and Brand Management
BronzeThe Riverbed AgencyNedbankNedbank Money and Emotions
SilverThe Riverbed AgencySupa QuickSupa Quick Road Safety
SA CoTY
SilverThe Riverbed AgencyAware.orgAware.org Pay It Forward
SilverThe Riverbed AgencyA The Riverbed Agency InitiativeAd Crashers for Small Business
SilverPR WorxISGISG
SilverDNA B rand ArchitectsTiger BrandsTastic x Laduma: Spirit of Ubuntu – True Generosity
SilverRetroviral1st For WomenMy Body – Stand Up
GoldRetroviralKreepy Krauly#MyKreepyTeacher
Social media as the primary communication tool
Special mentionThe Hardy BoysUnilever#ShareYourMess
BronzeThe Riverbed AgencyNedbankNedbank Money and Emotions
SilverAvatar AgencyUnileverMiss Universe Virtual Dinner Party
GoldClockwork and Eclipse CommunicationsNetflixBlood and Water
Sponsorship
BronzeBy Design CommunicationsOrlando PiratesOrange is the New Black
SilverBy Design CommunicationsKing Price ExtremeWhen Motor Sport Stopped We Didn’t
GoldM-Sports MarketingCarlingCarling Currie Cup
Sport
Special mentionBy Design CommunicationOrlando PiratesOrange is the New Black
BronzeM-Sports MarketingABInBevCarling Black Label Cup of Ages
SilverThe Grind PRMTN SA2020 MTN8 Tournament
Student CoTY
BronzeUniversity of JohannesburgUniversity of JohannesburgMy Indaba
GoldUniversity of JohannesburgUniversity of JohannesburgeLearning 2020
Technology
Special mentionRetroviralMatchkitLaunch of Matchkit.co
Special mentionMagna CartaMTN SAMomo Launch
BronzeMagna CartaMTN SA#MTN5G Launch
SilverPositive DialogueOne PlusOnePlus 7T Pro Launch
GoldMagna CartaMTN SA#DEFBARS
Travel and Tourism
Special mentionJenny Newman PRLIFTLIFT Launch
Special mentionPositive DialogueThe MariottInspired by Mzansi
BronzeTribeca PRThe Capital Hotel and ApartmentsThe Launch of Sanitised Sanctuaries
SilverHWB Communications and Flow CommunicationsThe Table Mountain Aerial Cableway CompanyThe Table Mountain Come Back
GoldThe Frida Street ClubThe V&A WaterfrontThe V&A Waterfront 100 Beautiful Things
Comment

Read more: Prism Awards, PRISA, Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa

Related

Prism Awards announces Young Voices for 202119 May 2021
PRISAPrisa announces change of leadership12 Apr 2021
Prism Awards open entries for virtual 2021 event13 Nov 2020
#2020AfricaBrandSummit: The role of PR and communication during crisis14 Oct 2020
Calling all media: Applications to attend the 2020 Africa Brand Summit are now open!26 Aug 2020
RiverbedRiverbed scoops 12 major Prism Awards19 May 2020
PRISAPrism Awards 2020 event cancelled amid coronavirus concerns16 Mar 2020
PRISAPrism Awards 2020 tickets now available12 Mar 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz