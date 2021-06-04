Prism Awards
More Prism Awards news...Submit news
Most Read
Show more
Merissa Himraj' appointed as managing director of Wavemaker South AfricaWavemaker South Africa is delighted to announce the appointment of its new managing director, Merissa Himraj. Wavemaker
Dove research shows effect of filters and retouching apps on young girls in SAOver the years, Dove has aimed to drive purposeful conversations that bring about positive change to people and society through their Self-Esteem Project.
United Airlines launches direct flights to Johannesburg from New YorkOne of the United States of America's dominant domestic and international carriers, United Airlines, is determined to bounce back after pandemic restrictions. The airline has recently introduced a host of new routes to its portfolio, including direct flights to Johannesburg. SA Airlines
- VMLY&R launches the Proud Pronoun Project
- Sale of Burger King SA blocked due to lack of Black shareholding
- #BehindtheMask: Mogorosi Mashilo, founder and director of TrendER
- SA Tourism, TBCSA launch global PR communications Tourism Advocacy Programme
- #BehindtheBrandManager: Bianca de Beer, senior marketing manager at Telesure Investment Holdings
- Q&A with Kiss of the Spider Woman director, Sylvaine Strike and cast
- AutoTrader launches 360° virtual car viewing feature
Marketing & Media jobs
More...Submit a jobOpen account
- Recruitment Specialist Johannesburg
- PR/Digital Content Writer Johannesburg
- PR/Digital Content Writer Johannesburg
- Digital Strategist/Planner Johannesburg
- Digital Strategist/Planner Johannesburg
- Digital Strategist/Planner Johannesburg
- Customer Relationship Manager Pretoria
- Customer Relationship Manager Pretoria
- Sales Administrator Johannesburg
- Studio Coordinator - Maternity Cover Cape Town
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Covid-19
#PrismAwards2021: All the winners!
The annual Prism Awards, celebrating excellence in the public relations and communication industry took place on Friday, 4 June 2021 in a virtual format hosted by TV presenter, Thabiso Makhubela.
Digital strategy development agency, Retroviral, walked away with this year’s most coveted award, the South African Campaign of the Year award for their #MyKreepyTeacher campaign for Kreepy Krauly. #MyKreepyTeacher is a parody of the Netflix documentary, My Octopus Teacher, produced by South African Craig Foster.
Other industry favourites went to DNA Brand Architects for Best Large PR Agency, Magna Carta for the International Campaign, Best PR Professional went to Razor PR’s Dustin Chick and Student Campaign of the Year to University of Johannesburg (UJ).
The industry was also introduced to this year’s PRISM Young Voices (PYV) – PR Land’s under 30 talent set to take the industry by storm. DNA Brand Architects All Star, Sicelo Vilakazi was announced as the PYV of the Year for the 2019 cohort as voted for by his peers.
Prism Awards announces Young Voices for 2021
The Prism Awards has made the final selection for this year's 10 young professionals who have joined the 2021 panel of senior judges through the Young Voices initiative...
“We appreciate the steadfast support from our consultancies that enter work into the awards process, and after such a challenging year with Covid-19, this year’s awards are in honour of the work, and the people behind each campaign, and of course our outstanding judges, who spend hours ensuring that the best campaigns get the recognition they deserve,” said Palesa Madumo, convenor of the PRISM Awards 2021.
And the winners are...
|Africa COTY
|Award
|Company
|Client
|Campaign
|Special mention
|Africa Brand Summit
|Africa Brand Summit
|The 2020 Africa Brand Summit
|Gold
|Magna Carta
|MTN Group
|#WearItForMe
|Arts and Entertainment
|Special mention
|Eclipse Communication
|Netflix
|Queen Sono – Season 1 Launch
|Bronze
|Atmosphere Communications
|DStv
|DStv ADD Movies
|Silver
|One-Eyed Jack, Eclipse Communications, Anything Goes and AMP Events
|Light SA Red
|#LightSARed
|Gold
|Clockwork and Eclipse Communications
|Netflix
|Blood and Water
|Best large PR Consultancy
|Gold
|DNA Brand Architects
|N/A
|N/A
|Best Mid-sized Consultancy
|Gold
|Atmosphere Communications
|N/A
|N/A
|Best Small PR Consultancy
|Gold
|The Friday Street Club
|N/A
|N/A
|Best PR Professional
|Gold
|Dustin Chick
|N/A
|Razor PR
|Best up and coming PR
|Gold
|Lebina Ditha
|N/A
|Weber Shandwick
|Best use of an event to build or change reputation
|Special mention
|Positive Dialogue
|Jive
|Dala Your Colour
|Bronze
|M Sports Marketing
|ABInBev
|Africa’s 5s 2020 Media Launch
|Silver
|Clockwork and Eclipse Communications
|Netflix
|Blood and Water
|Gold
|By Design Communications
|Orlando Pirates
|Orange is the New Black
|Business to business
|Bronze
|Stone Consulting
|Accenture
|Leveraging Accenture’s South Africa’s Share of Voice
|Community relations
|Bronze
|Magna Carta
|MTN Group
|#WearItForMe
|Silver
|Black House Media Nigeria
|MTN Nigeria
|ASAP
|Communication research
|Bronze
|Dev-com
|Dev-Com
|Customer Promise Research Information Brand Campaign
|Consumer PR for an existing product or service
|Bronze
|Retroviral, Tenth Street, Webfluential, I Heart PR and Tiger Fight
|1st For Women
|My Body – Stand Up
|Silver
|Clockwork and Eclipse Communications
|Netflix
|Blood and Water
|Gold
|Retroviral
|Kreepy Krauly
|#MyKreepyTeacher
|Corporate communication
|Bronze
|Razor PR
|BDO South Africa
|The Clarity Charter
|Corporate Responsibility
|Special mention
|DNA Brand Architects
|Tiger Brands
|Tastic x Laduma – Spirit of Ubuntu: True Generosity
|Bronze
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|The Nedbank Cup Play Your Part
|Silver
|Paddington Station
|DGB Strawberry Lips
|#PinkDiaries
|COVID-19 Fee Free
|Special mention
|CSA Global SA
|ABInBev
|Stella Artois: Wetpaint – A Social Experiment in Social
|Bronze
|Magna Carta
|MTN SA
|#WearItForMe
|Silver
|Tribeca PR
|The Capital Hotel and Apartments
|The Launch of Sanitised Sanctuaries
|Gold
|The Riverbed Agency
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Money and Emotions
|Crisis Management
|Silver
|Shoprite
|Shoprite
|R5 Complaint that Raised 1 Million Rand for Act for Change Fund
|Crisis Management Online
|Silver
|Flow Communications
|SAMA
|SAMA Persal Migration
|Digital Media Relations
|Bronze
|The Riverbed Agency
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Money and Emotions
|Silver
|Flow Communications
|Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Fighting Inequality: 18th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
|Gold
|Retroviral
|Kreepy Krauly
|#MyKreepyTeacher
|Environmental
|Bronze
|Levergy
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Green Trust 30th Anniversary
|Silver
|Flow Communications
|The Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation
|Annual Lecture
|Financial Services
|Special mention
|Razor PR
|BDO South Africa
|The Clarity Charter
|Bronze
|Retroviral, Tenth Street, Webfluential, I Heart PR and Tiger Fight
|1st For Women
|My Body – Stand Up
|Silver
|The Riverbed Agency
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Everyday Heroes
|Food and Beverage
|Bronze
|Positive Dialogue
|Jive
|Dala Your Colour
|Silver
|Atmosphere Communications
|Mondelez Cadbury
|#TastetheAction
|Gold
|DNA Brand Architects
|Tiger Brands
|Tastic x Laduma – Spirit of Ubuntu: True Generosity
|Gaming and Virtual Reality
|Silver
|Tribeca PR
|Logitech
|Logitech G Content Creator Academy
|Healthcare
|Gold
|Tribeca PR
|SOLAL
|Stay Well with SOLAL
|Influencer Management
|Special mention
|Magna Carta
|MTN SA
|#WearItForMe
|Bronze
|Off-Limits Communications
|ABInBev
|Castle Lite Drop
|Silver
|Retroviral
|Gumtree
|#PreLovedLoveSongs
|Gold
|The Hardy Boys
|Unilever
|Vaseline 101 Reasons
|Influencer of the Year
|Bronze
|Kevin McLennan – Go Trend
|N/A
|N/A
|Integration of traditional and new media
|Special mention
|The Riverbed Agency
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Everyday Heroes
|Bronze
|The Riverbed Agency
|A The Riverbed Agency Initiative
|Ad Crashers for Small Business
|Silver
|JoJo
|JoJo
|Our Podcast Series
|Internal or employee communication
|Special mention
|Flow Communications
|SAMA
|SAMA Persal Migration
|Bronze
|By Design Communications
|Spark Schools
|Learning in Lockdown
|International Campaign
|Gold
|Magna Carta
|MTN Group
|#WearItForMe
|Launch of a new product, service or category
|Special mention
|The Creative Counsel
|PPC
|PPC Sure Rewards
|Special mention
|Promote Communications
|Three 60 Biomedicine
|Salome #BreaktheSilence
|Special mention
|Retroviral
|Matchkit
|Matchkit.co
|Bronze
|Shoprite
|Shoprite
|Sixty60 App
|Silver
|Atmosphere Communications
|DStv
|DStv ADD Movies
|Media relations
|Special mention
|CSA Global SA
|Stella Artois
|Stella Artois: Wetpaint – A Social Experiment in Social Distancing
|Bronze
|The Riverbed Agency
|A The Riverbed Agency Initiative
|Ad Crasher for Small Business
|Silver
|Retroviral, Tenth Street, Webfluential, I Heart PR and Tiger Fight
|1st For Women
|My Body – Stand Up
|Gold
|The Riverbed Agency
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Money and Emotions
|NGO Campaign
|Bronze
|PR Worx
|Potatoes South Africa
|Potatoes South Africa
|Silver
|The Riverbed Agency
|Aware.org
|Aware.org Pay It Forward
|Gold
|HWB Communications
|The Feenix Trust
|Cap The Gap
|PR on a Shoestring
|Silver
|Razor PR
|SANEF
|The Net Nkasa Award
|PR on a shoestring
|Gold
|Retroviral
|Kreepy Krauly
|#MyKreepyTeacher
|Public Affairs
|Bronze
|Razor PR
|Newzroom Afrika
|#ChangeforMe
|Publications
|Bronze
|Shoprite
|Shoprite
|2020 Annual Edition
|Silver
|DPDHL SG
|DHL
|Logistics of Things
|Resources
|Special mention
|Black House Media Nigeria
|Black House Media
|Nigeria PR Report
|Bronze
|By Design Communications and Media 24
|Anglo American
|Celebrating Women on the Frontline
|Silver
|Tribeca PR
|Eaton
|Tomorrow’s Grid Today
|Reputation and Brand Management
|Bronze
|The Riverbed Agency
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Money and Emotions
|Silver
|The Riverbed Agency
|Supa Quick
|Supa Quick Road Safety
|SA CoTY
|Silver
|The Riverbed Agency
|Aware.org
|Aware.org Pay It Forward
|Silver
|The Riverbed Agency
|A The Riverbed Agency Initiative
|Ad Crashers for Small Business
|Silver
|PR Worx
|ISG
|ISG
|Silver
|DNA B rand Architects
|Tiger Brands
|Tastic x Laduma: Spirit of Ubuntu – True Generosity
|Silver
|Retroviral
|1st For Women
|My Body – Stand Up
|Gold
|Retroviral
|Kreepy Krauly
|#MyKreepyTeacher
|Social media as the primary communication tool
|Special mention
|The Hardy Boys
|Unilever
|#ShareYourMess
|Bronze
|The Riverbed Agency
|Nedbank
|Nedbank Money and Emotions
|Silver
|Avatar Agency
|Unilever
|Miss Universe Virtual Dinner Party
|Gold
|Clockwork and Eclipse Communications
|Netflix
|Blood and Water
|Sponsorship
|Bronze
|By Design Communications
|Orlando Pirates
|Orange is the New Black
|Silver
|By Design Communications
|King Price Extreme
|When Motor Sport Stopped We Didn’t
|Gold
|M-Sports Marketing
|Carling
|Carling Currie Cup
|Sport
|Special mention
|By Design Communication
|Orlando Pirates
|Orange is the New Black
|Bronze
|M-Sports Marketing
|ABInBev
|Carling Black Label Cup of Ages
|Silver
|The Grind PR
|MTN SA
|2020 MTN8 Tournament
|Student CoTY
|Bronze
|University of Johannesburg
|University of Johannesburg
|My Indaba
|Gold
|University of Johannesburg
|University of Johannesburg
|eLearning 2020
|Technology
|Special mention
|Retroviral
|Matchkit
|Launch of Matchkit.co
|Special mention
|Magna Carta
|MTN SA
|Momo Launch
|Bronze
|Magna Carta
|MTN SA
|#MTN5G Launch
|Silver
|Positive Dialogue
|One Plus
|OnePlus 7T Pro Launch
|Gold
|Magna Carta
|MTN SA
|#DEFBARS
|Travel and Tourism
|Special mention
|Jenny Newman PR
|LIFT
|LIFT Launch
|Special mention
|Positive Dialogue
|The Mariott
|Inspired by Mzansi
|Bronze
|Tribeca PR
|The Capital Hotel and Apartments
|The Launch of Sanitised Sanctuaries
|Silver
|HWB Communications and Flow Communications
|The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company
|The Table Mountain Come Back
|Gold
|The Frida Street Club
|The V&A Waterfront
|The V&A Waterfront 100 Beautiful Things
Related
Prism Awards announces Young Voices for 202119 May 2021
PRISAPrisa announces change of leadership12 Apr 2021
PRISAPrism Awards 2020 tickets now available12 Mar 2020
News
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.