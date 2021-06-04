PrismAwards2021: All the winners!

The annual Prism Awards, celebrating excellence in the public relations and communication industry took place on Friday, 4 June 2021 in a virtual format hosted by TV presenter, Thabiso Makhubela.

And the winners are...

Africa COTY Award Company Client Campaign Special mention Africa Brand Summit Africa Brand Summit The 2020 Africa Brand Summit Gold Magna Carta MTN Group #WearItForMe Arts and Entertainment Special mention Eclipse Communication Netflix Queen Sono – Season 1 Launch Bronze Atmosphere Communications DStv DStv ADD Movies Silver One-Eyed Jack, Eclipse Communications, Anything Goes and AMP Events Light SA Red #LightSARed Gold Clockwork and Eclipse Communications Netflix Blood and Water Best large PR Consultancy Gold DNA Brand Architects N/A N/A Best Mid-sized Consultancy Gold Atmosphere Communications N/A N/A Best Small PR Consultancy Gold The Friday Street Club N/A N/A Best PR Professional Gold Dustin Chick N/A Razor PR Best up and coming PR Gold Lebina Ditha N/A Weber Shandwick Best use of an event to build or change reputation Special mention Positive Dialogue Jive Dala Your Colour Bronze M Sports Marketing ABInBev Africa’s 5s 2020 Media Launch Silver Clockwork and Eclipse Communications Netflix Blood and Water Gold By Design Communications Orlando Pirates Orange is the New Black Business to business Bronze Stone Consulting Accenture Leveraging Accenture’s South Africa’s Share of Voice Community relations Bronze Magna Carta MTN Group #WearItForMe Silver Black House Media Nigeria MTN Nigeria ASAP Communication research Bronze Dev-com Dev-Com Customer Promise Research Information Brand Campaign Consumer PR for an existing product or service Bronze Retroviral, Tenth Street, Webfluential, I Heart PR and Tiger Fight 1st For Women My Body – Stand Up Silver Clockwork and Eclipse Communications Netflix Blood and Water Gold Retroviral Kreepy Krauly #MyKreepyTeacher Corporate communication Bronze Razor PR BDO South Africa The Clarity Charter Corporate Responsibility Special mention DNA Brand Architects Tiger Brands Tastic x Laduma – Spirit of Ubuntu: True Generosity Bronze Levergy Nedbank The Nedbank Cup Play Your Part Silver Paddington Station DGB Strawberry Lips #PinkDiaries COVID-19 Fee Free Special mention CSA Global SA ABInBev Stella Artois: Wetpaint – A Social Experiment in Social Bronze Magna Carta MTN SA #WearItForMe Silver Tribeca PR The Capital Hotel and Apartments The Launch of Sanitised Sanctuaries Gold The Riverbed Agency Nedbank Nedbank Money and Emotions Crisis Management Silver Shoprite Shoprite R5 Complaint that Raised 1 Million Rand for Act for Change Fund Crisis Management Online Silver Flow Communications SAMA SAMA Persal Migration Digital Media Relations Bronze The Riverbed Agency Nedbank Nedbank Money and Emotions Silver Flow Communications Nelson Mandela Foundation Fighting Inequality: 18th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture Gold Retroviral Kreepy Krauly #MyKreepyTeacher Environmental Bronze Levergy Nedbank Nedbank Green Trust 30th Anniversary Silver Flow Communications The Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation Annual Lecture Financial Services Special mention Razor PR BDO South Africa The Clarity Charter Bronze Retroviral, Tenth Street, Webfluential, I Heart PR and Tiger Fight 1st For Women My Body – Stand Up Silver The Riverbed Agency Nedbank Nedbank Everyday Heroes Food and Beverage Bronze Positive Dialogue Jive Dala Your Colour Silver Atmosphere Communications Mondelez Cadbury #TastetheAction Gold DNA Brand Architects Tiger Brands Tastic x Laduma – Spirit of Ubuntu: True Generosity Gaming and Virtual Reality Silver Tribeca PR Logitech Logitech G Content Creator Academy Healthcare Gold Tribeca PR SOLAL Stay Well with SOLAL Influencer Management Special mention Magna Carta MTN SA #WearItForMe Bronze Off-Limits Communications ABInBev Castle Lite Drop Silver Retroviral Gumtree #PreLovedLoveSongs Gold The Hardy Boys Unilever Vaseline 101 Reasons Influencer of the Year Bronze Kevin McLennan – Go Trend N/A N/A Integration of traditional and new media Special mention The Riverbed Agency Nedbank Nedbank Everyday Heroes Bronze The Riverbed Agency A The Riverbed Agency Initiative Ad Crashers for Small Business Silver JoJo JoJo Our Podcast Series Internal or employee communication Special mention Flow Communications SAMA SAMA Persal Migration Bronze By Design Communications Spark Schools Learning in Lockdown International Campaign Gold Magna Carta MTN Group #WearItForMe Launch of a new product, service or category Special mention The Creative Counsel PPC PPC Sure Rewards Special mention Promote Communications Three 60 Biomedicine Salome #BreaktheSilence Special mention Retroviral Matchkit Matchkit.co Bronze Shoprite Shoprite Sixty60 App Silver Atmosphere Communications DStv DStv ADD Movies Media relations Special mention CSA Global SA Stella Artois Stella Artois: Wetpaint – A Social Experiment in Social Distancing Bronze The Riverbed Agency A The Riverbed Agency Initiative Ad Crasher for Small Business Silver Retroviral, Tenth Street, Webfluential, I Heart PR and Tiger Fight 1st For Women My Body – Stand Up Gold The Riverbed Agency Nedbank Nedbank Money and Emotions NGO Campaign Bronze PR Worx Potatoes South Africa Potatoes South Africa Silver The Riverbed Agency Aware.org Aware.org Pay It Forward Gold HWB Communications The Feenix Trust Cap The Gap PR on a Shoestring Silver Razor PR SANEF The Net Nkasa Award PR on a shoestring Gold Retroviral Kreepy Krauly #MyKreepyTeacher Public Affairs Bronze Razor PR Newzroom Afrika #ChangeforMe Publications Bronze Shoprite Shoprite 2020 Annual Edition Silver DPDHL SG DHL Logistics of Things Resources Special mention Black House Media Nigeria Black House Media Nigeria PR Report Bronze By Design Communications and Media 24 Anglo American Celebrating Women on the Frontline Silver Tribeca PR Eaton Tomorrow’s Grid Today Reputation and Brand Management Bronze The Riverbed Agency Nedbank Nedbank Money and Emotions Silver The Riverbed Agency Supa Quick Supa Quick Road Safety SA CoTY Silver The Riverbed Agency Aware.org Aware.org Pay It Forward Silver The Riverbed Agency A The Riverbed Agency Initiative Ad Crashers for Small Business Silver PR Worx ISG ISG Silver DNA B rand Architects Tiger Brands Tastic x Laduma: Spirit of Ubuntu – True Generosity Silver Retroviral 1st For Women My Body – Stand Up Gold Retroviral Kreepy Krauly #MyKreepyTeacher Social media as the primary communication tool Special mention The Hardy Boys Unilever #ShareYourMess Bronze The Riverbed Agency Nedbank Nedbank Money and Emotions Silver Avatar Agency Unilever Miss Universe Virtual Dinner Party Gold Clockwork and Eclipse Communications Netflix Blood and Water Sponsorship Bronze By Design Communications Orlando Pirates Orange is the New Black Silver By Design Communications King Price Extreme When Motor Sport Stopped We Didn’t Gold M-Sports Marketing Carling Carling Currie Cup Sport Special mention By Design Communication Orlando Pirates Orange is the New Black Bronze M-Sports Marketing ABInBev Carling Black Label Cup of Ages Silver The Grind PR MTN SA 2020 MTN8 Tournament Student CoTY Bronze University of Johannesburg University of Johannesburg My Indaba Gold University of Johannesburg University of Johannesburg eLearning 2020 Technology Special mention Retroviral Matchkit Launch of Matchkit.co Special mention Magna Carta MTN SA Momo Launch Bronze Magna Carta MTN SA #MTN5G Launch Silver Positive Dialogue One Plus OnePlus 7T Pro Launch Gold Magna Carta MTN SA #DEFBARS Travel and Tourism Special mention Jenny Newman PR LIFT LIFT Launch Special mention Positive Dialogue The Mariott Inspired by Mzansi Bronze Tribeca PR The Capital Hotel and Apartments The Launch of Sanitised Sanctuaries Silver HWB Communications and Flow Communications The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company The Table Mountain Come Back Gold The Frida Street Club The V&A Waterfront The V&A Waterfront 100 Beautiful Things

Digital strategy development agency, Retroviral, walked away with this year’s most coveted award, the South African Campaign of the Year award for their #MyKreepyTeacher campaign for Kreepy Krauly. #MyKreepyTeacher is a parody of the Netflix documentary,, produced by South African Craig Foster.Other industry favourites went to DNA Brand Architects for Best Large PR Agency, Magna Carta for the International Campaign, Best PR Professional went to Razor PR’s Dustin Chick and Student Campaign of the Year to University of Johannesburg (UJ).The industry was also introduced to this year’s PRISM Young Voices (PYV) – PR Land’s under 30 talent set to take the industry by storm. DNA Brand Architects All Star, Sicelo Vilakazi was announced as the PYV of the Year for the 2019 cohort as voted for by his peers.“We appreciate the steadfast support from our consultancies that enter work into the awards process, and after such a challenging year with Covid-19, this year’s awards are in honour of the work, and the people behind each campaign, and of course our outstanding judges, who spend hours ensuring that the best campaigns get the recognition they deserve,” said Palesa Madumo, convenor of the PRISM Awards 2021.