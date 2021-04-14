Sales News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

SA retail sales up 2,3% in February

14 Apr 2021
Stats SA reports that South Africa's retail trade sales increased by 2,3% year-on-year in February 2021.

Credit: Getty

The largest positive annual growth rates were recorded for retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment (17,3%); and textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (12,3%).

The main positive contributors to this increase were retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (contributing 2,0 percentage points); and general dealers (contributing 1,7 percentage points).

Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 6,9% in February 2021 compared with January 2021. This followed month-on-month changes of -2,4% in January 2021 and -0,1% in December 2020. In the three months ended February 2021, seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 1,7% compared with the previous three months.

Retail trade sales decreased by 0,9% in the three months ended February 2021 compared with the three months ended February 2020. The main negative contributor to this decrease was all ‘other’ retailers (-18,0% and contributing -2,2 percentage points).
Comment

Read more: retail sales, Stats SA, SA retail

Related

Consumers spent $900bn more at online retailers globally in 2020 - Mastercard1 hour ago
5 categories that could lead retail's recovery in 20218 Apr 2021
Unleashing the power of the collective: Relay effort needed to solve youth unemployment7 Apr 2021
SA retailers pessimistic about business conditions - survey24 Mar 2021
SA retail sales fell 3,5% in January17 Mar 2021
Massmart planning to sell Cambridge Food, Rhino and Massfresh8 Mar 2021
Takealot searches for group CEO as Kim Reid transitions roles1 Mar 2021
Woolworths posts first jump in half-year profit since 201525 Feb 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz