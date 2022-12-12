Industries

Telecoms News South Africa

Cell C appoints Brett Copans as chief restructuring officer

12 Dec 2022
Brett Copans has been appointed as Cell C's chief restructuring officer, which is a newly created role at the telecommunications company. Cell C said the intention of the role is to 'ensure the prudent and efficient use of resources and funding allocation to high-value opportunities'. "This is critical to reviewing all major investment proposals and capital programmes to ensure alignment with the company strategy," it said.
Cell C chief restructuring officer Brett Copans | image supplied
Cell C chief restructuring officer Brett Copans | image supplied

“Moving into a new phase of growth post recapitalisation we have identified a number of key strategic projects and high-value opportunities to take Cell C forward and drive our ambitions to transform from a traditional telco to techco. It’s imperative that we apply the necessary skills, oversight and governance principles to evaluating and implementing these initiatives to ensure maximum return on investment. Brett’s experience will be invaluable in this,” explains Douglas Stevenson, Cell C CEO.

Copans will be a member of the executive committee and will report to Stevenson. He joined Cell C in April 2022 and was primarily responsible for ensuring the successful conclusion of the Recapitalisation.

Prior to joining Cell C, Copans spent 18 years at Investec Bank and then founded Pentrich Financial Services, a specialist financial services business providing capital raising, advisory and management services to companies in ongoing and restructure situations.

Brett brings extensive expertise in investment banking, capital raising, financial restructuring, asset acquisition and disposals in varied industries including Banking, Telecommunications, and Property Development.

He is a chartered accountant with a BCom and BAcc from the University of the Witwatersrand, CFA qualification and Leadership Development from Harvard Business School.

