    How Covid-19 changed teaching and learning for the better

    By Dzunisani Phaweni, Boredi Silas Chidi and Lim Jun Wei
    5 Jan 2024
    In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, ushering in today’s "new normal", our perspectives on established norms and practices related to health and longevity have undergone a significant reconsideration. As we adapted to the challenges posed by the pandemic, the realm of education witnessed a drastic shift towards contactless learning, likely with lasting effects on the landscape of teaching and learning for the students and instructors.
    Image source: Katerina Holmes from Pexels

    More tech-savvy learners

    Amid the challenges of remote teaching during the pandemic, it becomes crucial to underscore the positive aspects that emerged. The pivot to remote learning necessitated greater autonomy in students, fostering a generation more adept at navigating diverse software and hardware employments.

    This newfound technological fluency may well prove to be a lasting asset, shaping a more tech-savvy cohort of learners. These students would thus be better capable of navigating the ever-expanding technological advancements of the present day and its utilisation for better comprehension and learning.

    Innovative new teaching methods

    Simultaneously, instructors faced the unique challenge of diminished student contact and engagement inherent to virtual mediums of instruction. However, this hurdle prompted educators to explore more direct and engaging teaching methodologies to compensate for the lack of physical interaction.

    These innovative approaches, thus potentially yield enduring benefits as education returns to traditional classroom settings, resulting in more engaging and effective means of instruction and understanding.

    How e-learning has transitioned in 2023

    29 Dec 2023

    Flipped classroom

    Innovative strategies such as flipped classrooms and the use of technology as an instructional tool continue to produce positive effects on teaching and learning even in the aftermath of the pandemic. For example, with a flipped approach, students can now watch pre-recorded lectures at home and use classroom time for collaborative activities and discussions, fostering a deeper understanding of the material.

    It also allows students to work at their own pace, allowing them to review and revisit the content as needed. This flexibility in learning enables students to grasp complex concepts more effectively and engage in meaningful discussions with their peers and teachers during class time.

    Evolution

    In essence, the pandemic has directly forced a transformative journey for both students and educators, leaving an indomitable imprint on the future of teaching and learning in our ever-evolving educational landscape.

    As we navigate this new educational frontier, the lessons learned and skills acquired during these challenging times are poised to be catalysts for a more dynamic and resilient approach to education.

    About Dzunisani Phaweni, Boredi Silas Chidi and Lim Jun Wei

    Dzunisani Phaweni and Boredi Silas Chidi from Cape Peninsula University of Technology. Lim Jun Wei from Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS


    Let's do Biz