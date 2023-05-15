The all-new Jeep Cherokee: Refinement personified

It was really a treat to put the Grand Cherokee through its paces. Driving on the national roads was thoroughly enjoyable. The smoothness of the ride is impeccable. But the real test was off-road at the Serendipity 4x4 course which really brought out the best in the vehicle. First a bit of dirt roads, then onto the small rocks and boulders. And the media convoy just did not cross a river, we drove in the river, about 50mm deep for about 200m. Imagine that. And all the while the Grand Cherokee showed its willingness to be an out-and-out bundu basher. To think that we could take the Cherokee into deeper waters as the actual wading depth is around 605mm. All of its refined capabilities and numerous upgrades make the price tag worth every cent. So, let me tell you more!

Quick take-outs

The Grand Cherokee is the most technologically advanced capable and luxurious 4x4 yet. The fifth generation line-up now includes five-seater Grand Cherokee Limited, Overland and Summit Reserve.

Fifth-generation of the most-awarded SUV ever brings an all-new architecture, exterior design and interior with world-class craftsmanship

Exceptional performance, comfort, capability and functionality bolster Grand Cherokee’s legacy as the most-awarded and celebrated SUV

Unrivalled capability along with composed on-road driving dynamics courtesy of Quadra-Trac II

Class-exclusive Jeep Quadra-Lift air suspension, now with electronic semi-active damping, delivers up to class-leading 287mm of ground clearance and 610 mm of water fording

New class-exclusive sway bar disconnect delivers improved articulation and traction over rocks and rough terrain

Uconnect 5 offers new technology for Jeep Grand Cherokee, including a 10.1-inch display, five-times-faster operating speed (when compared to the previous generation) and over-the-air (OTA) updates

The Jeep brand is currently the only automotive manufacturer in the world to carry a McIntosh sound system featuring 19 custom-designed speakers

Surpassing the standard: More and more

More legendary capability – the most 4x4-capable Grand Cherokee ever; New class-exclusive sway bar disconnect allows for improved articulation and traction over rocks and rough terrain

More technology – Uconnect 5 with a segment-first front passenger screen, new high-definition rear-seat entertainment system and Active Driving Assist

More space and versatility – with 4,094ls of total interior passenger volume (+116ls over the previous generation) and 1,068ls of cargo space (+39.6ls ), the new Jeep Grand Cherokee offers enhanced levels of comfort and spaciousness, including accommodating a set of golf clubs transversely in the cargo hold

More innovative features – with an all-new architecture, all-new exterior design, all-new interior with front passenger screen, independent front and rear suspensions and class-exclusive Quadra-Lift air suspension with electronic semi-active damping

More world-class craftsmanship – resulting in the most luxurious Grand Cherokee ever, including a 950-watt 19-speaker McIntosh audio system standard on Overland and Summit Reserve models

More safety - with more than 110 advanced safety and security features, including Active Driving Assist, plus 360-degree surround view and night vision cameras

Award-winning powertrain

The new Grand Cherokee range is powered by the all-aluminium 3.6l Pentastar V6 engine, rated at 218kW and 352Nm of torque. Lauded for its power and refinement, the 60-degree angle between the Pentastar V6’s cylinder banks makes it inherently smooth running, augmented by accessories that bolt directly to the engine block.

Exterior design: Unmistakeably Jeep

A lowered, tapered roof improves the vehicle’s aerodynamic performance and efficiency without sacrificing cargo spaciousness and utility, while the lowered beltline and expansive glass allow more light into the cabin and increase outward visibility.

All-new interior

The Jeep Grand Cherokee’s luxurious, next-generation interior has evolved to feature handcrafted materials and modern amenities. The front panel features new slim HVAC vents, a re-aligned centre stack for greater driver accessibility and 10.1-inch digital screens (digital cluster and touchscreen radio), as well as a segment-first available 10.25-inch front passenger interactive display.

Advanced, high-tech safety and security features

The state-of-the-art Jeep Grand Cherokee ushers in an array of more than 110 advanced safety and security features, including innovative applications of technologies (too many to mention here) that refine the connection between driver, vehicle and the road.

Final word

“The Jeep Grand Cherokee is our global flagship and will be leading the Jeep brand into a new era of premium refinement, innovative technology, advanced 4x4 capability and electrification," said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand chief executive officer.

“With a perfect balance of on-road dynamics and 4x4 capability, the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most technologically advanced, luxurious and 4x4-capable Grand Cherokee ever.”

Recommended retail price

Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 3.6L 4x4 8AT - R1,329,900

Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 3.6L 4x4 8AT - R1,539,900

Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 3.6L 4x4 8AT - R1,735,900

All Jeep Grand Cherokee models include:

Maintenance plan: Five-year/100,000km

Warranty: five-year/100,000km