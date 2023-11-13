Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Food Security News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Creecy publishes Game Meat Strategy for SA

    13 Nov 2023
    13 Nov 2023
    The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, has published the Game Meat Strategy for South Africa (the Strategy) in the Government Gazette No.49620 for implementation. The Strategy was approved by Cabinet on 27 September 2023. It seeks to formalise and transform the game meat industry.
    Source: ,
    Source: Flickr, CC BY-ND 2.0

    The strategy is designed to contribute towards food security for the country. It aims to strengthen the game meat sector as both a provider of food security and an economic growth sector that can help create job opportunities.

    The vision of the strategy is: “A formalised and transformed game meat industry in South Africa that supports thriving rural economies and nature, contributes to food security and inclusive socio-economic growth, conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity, while reducing environmental risks”.

    South Africa is ranked number one on the African continent for game meat production and the country therefore needs to take full advantage of the economic opportunities that the sector provides. The strategy seeks to ensure the creation of 202 666 sustainable jobs in the game meat industry by 2030.

    “The strategy implementation plan calls for the three spheres of government, communities and their leaders, non-governmental organisations, the private sector, funders (domestic and international), academia, and research institutions to work together.

    “It is through these partnerships that effective implementation of the strategy will contribute towards the conservation and sustainable utilisation of South Africa’s biodiversity while addressing economic, social and environmental problems such as poverty, zoonotic diseases, climate change, and food insecurity, for the benefit of the South African population,” the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said.

    A copy of the Government Gazette can be accessed here.

    Read more: food security, biodiversity, game meat, agriculture industry, agroprocessing
    NextOptions

    Source

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za

    Related

    Absa Top 10 Olive Oil Awards announces 2023 winners
    Absa Top 10 Olive Oil Awards announces 2023 winners
    3 days
    The Eco Green Wall is an example of a sustainable living wall system. Karen Botes
    Growing African vegetables on buildings can save space and feed cities - new study
     8 Nov 2023
    Karoo lamb's GI status boosts region's fortunes
    Karoo lamb's GI status boosts region's fortunes
    6 Nov 2023
    Food security: The battle of narratives and the role of private sector investment
    Food security: The battle of narratives and the role of private sector investment
    6 Nov 2023
    Global food prices dip in October
    Global food prices dip in October
    3 Nov 2023
    Bird flu could be eradicated by editing the genes of chickens - our study shows how
    Bird flu could be eradicated by editing the genes of chickens - our study shows how
     3 Nov 2023
    Rural women shed light on food insecurity
    Rural women shed light on food insecurity
     1 Nov 2023
    New professional body to support South African wine industry workforce
    New professional body to support South African wine industry workforce
    31 Oct 2023
    Must read
    Kariega parents fight to save &quot;beacon of hope&quot; farm school
    EducationKariega parents fight to save "beacon of hope" farm school
     1 hour
    Source: Supplied.
    HealthcareKena Health 2023 App of the Year at the annual MTN Business App Awards
    2 hours
    African air cargo down 0.1%, capacity up 2.7% in Sept
    Logistics & TransportAfrican air cargo down 0.1%, capacity up 2.7% in Sept
    3 hours
    Source:
    FinancePotential Vat increase a double-edged sword, says tax expert
     3 hours
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz