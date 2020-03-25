Health & Welfare News South Africa

aQuellé donates R500K to Solidarity Fund to tackle Covid-19 in SA

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for all South Africans to unite in the battle against the Covid-19, aQuellé has donated R500,000 towards the newly established Solidarity Fund. The independent fund will focus on combating and tracking the virus, caring for the sick and supporting those whose lives are disrupted. Administered through the private sector, it will complement the work already being done by government.
aQuelle staffer Vumani Nazo at the company’s Kranskop bottling plant in KwaZulu-Natal. Image supplied.

Said aQuellé director Michael Ngubane: “The Covid-19 pandemic is a definitive 'thuma mina' moment for South Africa. We love our country and its people and, as a brand, we are answering that call.

“It’s a challenging time where we are called to be united, committed and courageous and we trust that our contribution is a start and will create ripples of change.

“Let us all join together with our president in the prayer for our country, Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika,” he said.

aQuellé plans to continue to supply water to retailers during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa.
