Unpacking the integrated talent management framework - part 1

An ITMF consists of the following sub-sections:
In the current world of work, ITMFs are an essential business tool for competing in the global war for talent. A sound and strategic talent management (TM) strategy enables the employer to create a competitive advantage and encourage a culture of innovation, excellence, and collaboration. It builds agility, resilience, and a diverse workforce, necessary for business sustainability.
The typical challenges faced by many organisations include the following:
In the second part of this series, we will explore current trends and future considerations in talent management, shedding light on the ever-evolving nature of this essential business function.