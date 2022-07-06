How to manage load shedding in remote, hybrid work environments

This is because during periods of load shedding, employees who are required to work from home may not have a back-up power supply and employees who are embracing the hybrid work model may similarly not work during periods of load shedding should they be scheduled to work from home. As power utility, Eskom, has confirmed that load shedding will continue for some time, the question that arises is what steps can employers take to reduce the negative impact load shedding has on their operating models.
This is because the employment relationship is a reciprocal one in terms of which an employer’s obligation to pay arises when the employee tenders her/his services. Thus, where employees are available to work but the employer cannot provide the employees with work due to load shedding, the employer is still obliged to pay the employees concerned.
If this is not possible, employers can consider using the load shedding periods to conduct working activities that may not require electricity, such as employee training or staff meetings. A failure to adequately regulate load shedding may result in an employer having to restructure its operations and retrenchments may accordingly become unavoidable.
Where an employer has adopted hybrid working arrangements and is able to provide a secure power supply at its offices, there is no reason why employees cannot work during load shedding.
To the extent that an employee has back-up power supply at home, the employee should be required to ensure that their work resources (ie. laptop, cell phone etc.) are fully charged and that their power supply is stable at the commencement of, and for the duration of, the load shedding.
Where employees do not have a reliable back-up power supply at home, employers have the right to require employees to come into the office when load shedding is scheduled. In this regard, employers may require employees to familiarise themselves with Eskom’s loadshedding schedule in order to make the necessary arrangements and to ensure that they attend the office timeously.
Employees must also take appropriate steps to mitigate the side effects of load shedding on their working arrangements, such as increased travelling time. Employers should make it clear that the onus is on employees to ensure that they are able to perform their work during the required working hours notwithstanding the implementation of load shedding.
A failure by employees to comply with their employer’s instructions relating to hybrid working may result in the employee no longer being able to enjoy hybrid working or being subject to appropriate disciplinary action. Exceptional circumstances may of course exist where load shedding is unplanned and the employee has difficulties coming into the office, and employers may need to be understanding in this regard.
Accordingly, where an employee does not have a secure power supply at home, employers may be required to, at least, ensure that the employee has access to the internet during periods of load shedding, coupled with the obligation on employees to ensure that their work resources are constantly charged. The reality of stage 6 load shedding may still, however, make this unsustainable.
In the absence of being able to provide employees with a secure power supply and internet from home, employers may be required to consider other venues from which employees can work remotely, for example flex-space offices.
Regardless of the venue from which employees work remotely, employers may need ensure that: