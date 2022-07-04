Load shedding set to continue amid capacity shortage - Eskom

Eskom said on Sunday, 3 July, it would extend daily power cuts all through the next week as the generation capacity shortage continues.

"As the generation capacity shortages persist over the next few weeks, load shedding will continue to be implemented at various stages," the utility said in a statement, cautioning that it will still take a few weeks for the power generation system to fully recover to pre-strike levels.The company will implement Stage 6 from Monday afternoon with lower levels in the remaining hours, it said.Eskom has a nominal generation capacity of just over 45,000MW, out of which 3,384 MW is on planned maintenance, while another 18,319MW is unavailable due to breakdowns, it said, forcing the company to implement load shedding.While the company had been regularly implementing power cuts since the beginning of the year, the power supply scenario worsened last week as it failed to agree on a wage deal with workers.While many workers have returned to work following illegal strike action, it is still not enough to fill the gap in maintenance delays and restore power supply, Eskom said last week.