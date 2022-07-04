Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Energy News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

  • Advertising Sales Executive Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Load shedding set to continue amid capacity shortage - Eskom

    4 Jul 2022
    By: Promit Mukherjee
    Eskom said on Sunday, 3 July, it would extend daily power cuts all through the next week as the generation capacity shortage continues.
    Source: Galina Peshkova ©
    Source: Galina Peshkova © 123RF.com

    "As the generation capacity shortages persist over the next few weeks, load shedding will continue to be implemented at various stages," the utility said in a statement, cautioning that it will still take a few weeks for the power generation system to fully recover to pre-strike levels.

    The company will implement Stage 6 from Monday afternoon with lower levels in the remaining hours, it said.

    Eskom has a nominal generation capacity of just over 45,000MW, out of which 3,384 MW is on planned maintenance, while another 18,319MW is unavailable due to breakdowns, it said, forcing the company to implement load shedding.

    While the company had been regularly implementing power cuts since the beginning of the year, the power supply scenario worsened last week as it failed to agree on a wage deal with workers.

    Action expected against striking Eskom workers
    Action expected against striking Eskom workers

    2 days ago


    While many workers have returned to work following illegal strike action, it is still not enough to fill the gap in maintenance delays and restore power supply, Eskom said last week.
    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    Reuters
    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.
    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Read more: load shedding, Eskom, Eskom strike, Promit Mukherjee



    Related

    Action expected against striking Eskom workers
    Action expected against striking Eskom workers2 days ago
    Eskom flags maintenance backlog amid severe outages
    Eskom flags maintenance backlog amid severe outages29 Jun 2022
    High risk of Stage 6 load shedding on Tuesday, warns Eskom
    High risk of Stage 6 load shedding on Tuesday, warns Eskom28 Jun 2022
    Power cuts could intensify due to labour protests, Eskom says
    Power cuts could intensify due to labour protests, Eskom says24 Jun 2022
    Protesters block roads to coal plants after wage talks break down
    Protesters block roads to coal plants after wage talks break down23 Jun 2022
    Nando's is giving away free food depending on the stage of load shedding
    Nando's is giving away free food depending on the stage of load shedding15 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz