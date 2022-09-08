Industries

PIC considers CCMA ruling

8 Sep 2022
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) is considering a Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) ruling that former chief financial officer Matshepo More be reinstated.
Image source: Hanna Kuprevich –
Image source: Hanna Kuprevich – 123RF.com

In October 2021, the PIC board terminated More’s contract for concluding transactions that went against the company’s investment standards and requirements.

The contract termination followed a disciplinary process. She subsequently approached the CCMA for relief. She had been on suspension since 2019.

On Wednesday, the state-owned asset manager said it had received the CCMA award in the matter.

It said: “The CCMA ruled that Ms. More should be reinstated to her former position. The PIC Board is considering the arbitration award and will take advice on the way forward in this regard.”

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

CCMA, Public Investment Corporation, PIC, Matshepo More, employee reinstatement

