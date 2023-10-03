Industries

Africa


CIFFT opens voting for the World's Best Tourism Film

3 Oct 2023
The CIFFT "People's Choice" Award returns for another year and is inviting people from all over the world to vote for the World's Best Tourism Film. The awards competition features 56 captivating tourism videos from 25 countries and showcases the best in tourism promotion, gathering major tourism brands, talented filmmakers, production companies, and creative agencies from all over the world.
Source: frimufilms via Freepik

Voting is open until 20 October 2023.

Organised by the International Committee of Tourism Film Festivals (CIFFT) as part of the CIFFT Circuit 2023, the CIFFT “People's Choice” Award aims to generate awareness about the central role of video in promoting global tourism. By engaging the audience directly, the initiative recognizes the power of the people's voice in shaping perceptions and driving the tourism industry forward.

The support of viewers is crucial in determining the winner. In the last editions, videos from Greece (2018), Azerbaijan (2019), Spain (2020), Portugal (2021), and Bosnia and Herzegovina (2022) were the public's favourite films, winning the prestigious title of World's Best Tourism Film by people’s vote.

"We are thrilled to launch another edition of the CIFFT "People's Choice" Award," says Alexander V Kammel, CIFFT director. "This award provides an incredible opportunity for individuals to engage with the world of travel through stunning videos and participate in recognising the exceptional work of talented filmmakers and tourism boards. We encourage everyone to explore the videos and cast their votes for the tourism videos that resonate with them the most."

The winner will be announced on the CIFFT website and social networks on 20 October.

Cast your vote here.

