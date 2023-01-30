Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Tourism News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Western Cape secures R393m in conference bids

30 Jan 2023
Wesgro's Cape Town and Western Cape Convention Bureau has secured 27 bids in the last year, that take place in the destination between 2022 and 2024. Following the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the destination will welcome an estimated 20,000 delegates from the bids secured over the next few years, with an estimated R393.4m to be injected into the local economy as a result of the secured business events.
Source: Love Cape Town via
Source: Love Cape Town via Wikimedia Commons

Conferences secured with a focus on the African continent include the Africa Fintech Summit - which took place end of last year in November; the All Africa Exhibition, Africa Partnership for Growth; Africa Investment Indaba; and the Chiropractic Association of South Africa (Casa) Congress and African Chiropractic Federation AGM.

"The economic boost and job creation facilitated by large events is crucial to the growth of our local business tourism sector. We applaud Wesgro and the strides that have been made to keep Cape Town and the Western Cape on the map as a premium business events destination. Every visitor is a potential investor. We look forward to hosting delegates from around the globe – providing us with the opportunity to showcase the capabilities of our local industries spanning a wide range of sectors," says Mireille Wenger, provincial minister of finance and economic opportunities in the Western Cape.

Conferences secured span aviation, engineering, entrepreneurship, green economy, investment, medical, manufacturing, veterinary science, as well as the tech sector.

Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander, adds: "I am proud to announce that large conferences are back. Business events from both the domestic and international markets have tremendous economic impact for the province. Moving beyond the economic boost, the events secured bring immeasurable value to our status as a knowledge hub on the continent – reaffirming our place as the destination where great minds meet."

Spotlighting gains to be made by the tourism value chain, mayoral committee member for economic growth at the City of Cape Town, Alderman James Vos, concludes: “Business events are intrinsically linked to leisure tourism – creating a positive knock-on effect for local hotels, restaurants, and attractions. As such, I'm happy to say that the City of Cape Town through my department will fund the Conventions Bureau. We extend a warm welcome to the delegates expected to visit the Mother City over the course of the next few years, and encourage a return with family and friends to fully experience the rich experiences on offer in our city."

NextOptions
Read more: events industry, meetings industry, tourism and travel

Related

Global traveller report reveals shift towards sustainable travel
Global traveller report reveals shift towards sustainable travel23 Jan 2023
WTM Africa 2023 registration opens
WTM Africa 2023 registration opens20 Jan 2023
Airlink to restart flights between SA and Madagascar
Airlink to restart flights between SA and Madagascar19 Jan 2023
5 ways businesses can travel more and spend less in 2023
5 ways businesses can travel more and spend less in 202318 Jan 2023
Travel and tourism are returning but it's not 'same old' anymore
Travel and tourism are returning but it's not 'same old' anymore16 Jan 2023
La Petite Ferme - a picture-perfect destination in the Franschoek Winelands
La Petite Ferme - a picture-perfect destination in the Franschoek Winelands12 Jan 2023
Building community through African food storytelling with Dennis Molewa and Airbnb
Building community through African food storytelling with Dennis Molewa and Airbnb12 Jan 2023
Importance of taking care of events, tourism and hospitality staff during peak season
Importance of taking care of events, tourism and hospitality staff during peak season11 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz