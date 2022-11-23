Industries

    Wesgro appoints new CFO

    23 Nov 2022
    Wesgro has announced the appointment of Sandiso Gcwabe as chief financial officer. Gcwabe will take up his tenure from 1 January 2023.
    Source: Supplied | Sandiso Gcwabe
    Source: Supplied | Sandiso Gcwabe

    As a chartered accountant, Gcwabe has served on several forums whose objectives are to improve financial management and reporting in the public sector, including the Public Sector Accounting Forum (PSAF) and as the Deputy Chairperson of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) Southern Region Public Sector Committee.

    Gcwabe has held various finance leadership roles within the public sector, as well as the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA), which has given him in-depth insights into financial management and governance.

    Most recently, he was the CFO at the Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA), a regulator for the retail sale and micromanufacturing of liquor in the Western Cape, overseeing the systems of strategic management, financial management, risk management, compliance management and supply chain management.

    Wesgro CEO, Wrenelle Stander, welcomed the appointment saying: "Wesgro is pleased to announce that Sandiso will join the executive leadership team. He has a solid track record of success and brings a wealth of experience from a diverse range of industries and will be a crucial part of ensuring that the agency remains a globally competitive trade and investment promotion agency into the future. I have full confidence that Sandiso will take Wesgro to new heights."

    Read more: tourism trade, Western Cape tourism, trade investment, tourism and travel

