WATCH: Unfolding consumer and market trends, and how brands can win in a volatile market
In this BizTakeouts interview we speak to Zak Haeri, managing director and Nicolet Pienaar, head of market insights at GfK South Africa, to find out more about the latest market changes and trends, how consumer behaviour is changing, and the importance of real-time access to the latest data and intelligent automation...
News
