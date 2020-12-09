BizTakeouts: GreenCape
SA Plastics Pact's vision for a circular economy to transform the plastics industry at every level
Kirsten Barnes, the project lead for SA Plastics Pact, GreenCape, and Kevin O'Brian, the group sustainability and risk executive for SPAR, discus the Plastics Pact and the vision for a circular economy for plastics in SA.
