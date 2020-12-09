podcasts | download mobi app | iono.fm | spotify | iTunes | listen live | moc.ytinummoczib@stuoekatzib for interviews and opportunities

BizTakeouts: GreenCape

Covid-19

Biz Takeouts Radio Show & Podcasts

SA Plastics Pact's vision for a circular economy to transform the plastics industry at every level

9 Dec 2020
Issued by: GreenCape
Kirsten Barnes, the project lead for SA Plastics Pact, GreenCape, and Kevin O'Brian, the group sustainability and risk executive for SPAR, discus the Plastics Pact and the vision for a circular economy for plastics in SA.
