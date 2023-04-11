Industries

Nandipha Magudumana's father arrested

11 Apr 2023
Following the arrest of Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana in Tanzania, police have confirmed they have also arrested Magudumana's father.
Source:
Source: Pexels

Magudumana's father, Zolile Cornelius Sekelani and former prison warden, Senohe Matsoara are connected with assisting Bester escape from Manguang Correctional Centre.

Matsoara and Sekelani were arrested in Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth, respectively.

Bester, together with prison officials, arranged his jailbreak, where his body was swapped with an unknown person’s body in Cell 35 at Manguang Correctional Centre.

The unknown body was burnt to death and the remains found in the cell.

The identity of this person remains unknown.

A government delegation comprising top officials from the correctional services and police departments have landed in Tanzania to organise the return of Bester and Magudumana to South Africa.

