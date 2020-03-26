Criminal Law News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

Legal Trends 2020

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Legal jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Courts to operate during lockdown

Courts will operate to a limited extent to deal with urgent matters during the lockdown period.
Image source: Getty/Gallo
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has issued directives on how the courts will operate in light of Covid-19. “In terms of section 165 of the Constitution and section 8 of the Superior Courts Act, already delegated the authority to make customised directives to all heads of superior and lower/magistrate courts,” the Office of the Chief Justice said in a statement.

This will enable courts to remain open and operational to a limited extent as determined by the head of each court after consultation with their colleagues at that court.

“Broadly, the courts will, as an essential service, remain open for the filing of papers and hearing of urgent applications, bail applications and appeals or matters relating to violations of liberty, domestic violence, maintenance and matters involving children,” the Office of the Chief Justice said.
Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters.


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Comment

Read more: children, domestic violence, maintenance, courts, bail, COVID-19

Related

Courts to operate during lockdown
#COVID-19: Bizcommunity takes business virtual, as usual

Issued by Bizcommunity.com

Demotion as an alternative to retrenchment during Covid-19 outbreak

By Kayla Shadiack

Unpacking the UIF Benefit in response to Covid-19

By Jean Ewang

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.