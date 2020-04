".za" websites required to link to government Covid-19 portal

As per Government regulations, published last week, all websites that end in ".za" are required to link to the Department of Health's Covid-19 portal, www.sacoronavirus.co.za

Source: Makoya Designs That link must be "visible", and must be on the front page of the website, according to regulations gazetted by communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.



