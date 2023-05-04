Why winter is the perfect time to start your job hunt

For many South African companies, the financial year runs from 1 March to the end of February each year. While you may be thinking of tax returns and how much you'll get back from SARS (or how much you'll have to 'cough up'), have you ever considered how important this time of year is for your career?

Most companies spend the year-end period reviewing their annual expenses and deciding where to invest for the new year. The beginning of the financial year usually marks an uptake in the job market, as new targets are set, new projects enter the pipeline and new budgets are allocated – making this a great time to explore new job opportunities. There is also, generally speaking, less competition during the year-end period because many employees are busy tying up “year-end stuff”, with little or no capacity to go job hunting.

Companies tend to finalise their financial budgets for the new financial year in May and June, then start hiring in June or July.

Five steps to take if you’re keen to land a new role this winter

Start conversations and actively seek out opportunities Doing so now (in April or May) will put you ahead of those waiting until July, as you’ll also be top of mind to hiring managers looking to hire employees early in the new financial year. Be clear on why you’re looking for a new role, and what you’re looking for This is the time of year that many employers consider how they will be resourcing new projects – reach out to your network to see what opportunities they might know about and to let them know that you’re interested in finding a new role. Understand the value that you bring to the table Your online profile and CV should help you showcase your best self. Before you apply for a job, take some time to figure out what makes you great and how your skills and attributes are applicable to the role you are applying for. Consider the job search mistakes you may have made in the past Although you don’t need to be perfect when applying for a job, it certainly helps to try! Learn more about common job search mistakes and how to fix them before starting the job application process. Register your CV and upload your jobseeker profile with a reputable online specialist recruitment platform



