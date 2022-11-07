Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

JNPRBroad MediaBizcommunity.comSimply Financial ServicesPayflexEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Markets & Investment News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Finance jobs

  • New Business Specialist Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    African Development Bank secures $31bn at investment forum

    7 Nov 2022
    By: Loucoumane Coulibaly and Nellie Peyton
    The African Development Bank raised $31bn in investment commitments for projects during the Africa Investment Forum, said the bank's president Akinwumi Adesina.
    Source: Reuters. Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina, president of the African Development Bank Group.
    Source: Reuters. Akinwumi Ayodeji Adesina, president of the African Development Bank Group.

    It brings the total investment for the year to about $64bn, said Adesina. The bank secured $32.8bn at another meeting with investors in March.

    Adesina gave few details about the projects but said one focus would be agricultural processing zones.

    Projects announced earlier in the year were from sectors including agriculture and agro-processing, education, energy and climate, healthcare, minerals and mining, and information and communications technology.

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Read more: Africa, African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, AfCTA

    Related

    Source: African Bank.
    African banks increasingly worried about funding costs, survey shows21 Oct 2022
    Source:
    The challenges and possibilities inherent in turning Africa into a research and development hub17 Oct 2022
    Source: ©Laura Lee Moreau
    Media training programme launches for African experts21 Sep 2022
    African YouthAdapt Challenge competition open for entries
    African YouthAdapt Challenge competition open for entries19 Sep 2022
    Source:
    mPharma comes into majority stake of HealthPlus15 Sep 2022
    APO Group will grant one African journalist an all-expenses-paid trip to The Africa Tech Festival
    APO GroupAPO Group will grant one African journalist an all-expenses-paid trip to The Africa Tech Festival8 Sep 2022
    Image supplied. Top South African and African industry specialists have launched a new training academy, the Nala Academy for Media and Journalism Training
    SA and Africa media specialists launch journalism training academy2 Sep 2022
    Public relations: How APO Group grew revenue by 88% in the first half of 2022 despite banning certain industries
    APO GroupPublic relations: How APO Group grew revenue by 88% in the first half of 2022 despite banning certain industries30 Aug 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz