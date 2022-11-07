Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

JNPRBroad MediaBizcommunity.comSimply Financial ServicesPayflexEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Economy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Creating solidarity between Africa and Brics countries top of Sars' list

7 Nov 2022
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) participated in two multilateral meetings recently to cement international tax co-operation in Africa and among the Brics countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).
Source:
Source: Pixabay

In line with its Strategic Objective 8-working with stakeholders and Strategic Objective 9-building public confidence and trust, Sars has been progressively working to rebuild South Africa's international partnerships, and has actively been participating in meetings with key organisations to this end.

These groups include The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Global Forum on Tax Transparency, African Tax Administration Forum (Ataf), World Customs Organization (WCO), The Southern African Development Community (SADC), The Southern African Customs Union (Sacu), United Nations and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sars has also met bilaterally with other tax and customs administrations.

The first meeting was the hybrid seventh annual general assembly of the African Tax Administration Forum in Lagos, Nigeria, from 31 October to 3 November 2022. This was followed by the virtual meetings of Brics, hosted by the State Taxation Administration (STA) of China, which also serves as the current Brics chair. The meetings on 2 and 3 November 2022 comprised Brics tax experts and heads of tax authorities.

NextOptions
Read more: SARS, OECD, South African Revenue Services

Related

Source:
Sars prepares to clamp down on undisclosed trust distributions4 Oct 2022
Image source: alphaspirit –
Can Sars search and seize your property without a warrant?30 Aug 2022
Equal pay but unequal taxes - SA women carry a greater tax burden
Equal pay but unequal taxes - SA women carry a greater tax burden8 Aug 2022
Image source: Andriy Popov –
Court dismisses CRRC's bid for return of Sars seized monies22 Jul 2022
Sars intercepts 17 rhino horn at OR Tambo
Sars intercepts 17 rhino horn at OR Tambo6 Jun 2022
Image source: Nataliya Vaitkevich from
Income tax return filing dates for the 2022 year of assessment2 Jun 2022
Sars workers, supported by Nehawu and PSA members, picket outside the Cape Town office on Tuesday for salary increases ahead of the nationwide strike on Wednesday. Photo: Marecia Damons / GroundUp
Sars workers picket for salary increases ahead of nationwide strike24 May 2022
Image source: Nataliya Vaitkevich from
Electronic dispute process now available to employers objecting to Sars admin penalties5 May 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz